RALPH Drops Groovy New EP ‘Gradience’

RALPH, a Toronto-based pop artist, has dropped her new EP, GRADIENCE, out now (July 7). The EP has six tracks, all infused with a fun ’70s/’80s sound reminiscent of Cher, Donna Summer and Kate Bush. The songs also have a contemporary pop sound, similar to the style of pop icon Dua Lipa. RALPH’s silky voice, accompanied by synths and wild guitar, creates a sound that is unique and refreshing.

GRADIENCE is chock-full of meaning and different inspirations, with an intentionally picked title to reflect the difficulties of the past year. RALPH comments, “The word gradience basically means blurred boundaries, which felt like an accurate summary of the collective last year but also a description of the songs on my EP. GRADIENCE is a collection of real and imagined truths, memories and dreams, all mixed together to create six different stories.”

Photo Credit: Joe Bulawan

The already-released singles “Tommy” and “Love Potion,” have garnered acclaim and left RALPH’s fans eager to hear more. “Tommy,” the first track on the EP, tells the story of a missed connection alongside a captivating beat and electric guitar flourishes. The music video for “Tommy” is glamorous and outlandish— inspired by the thought of Marie Antoinette on a motorcycle.

With five more songs, all as sonically delightful as “Tommy,” this new EP is sure to become a staple in the world of pop. You can listen to GRADIENCE here now.

RALPH – GRADIENCE EP TRACKLIST:

1. Tommy

2. Love Potion

3. Mood Ring

4. Strawberry Meltdown

5. Took The Fun

6. Rules Of Love

RALPH has also released tour dates for the end of 2021 and the beginning of the next year, in both Canada and the U.S.

TOUR DATES:

Nov 9 – Victoria. BC – Capital Ballroom

Nov 10 – Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore

Nov 12 – Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

Nov 13 – Calgary, AB – Commonwealth Bar & Stage

Nov 15 – Regina, SK – Artesian on 13th

Nov 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

Nov 23 – London, ON – Rum Runners

Nov 24 – Hamilton, ON – The Casbah

Nov 25 – St. Catharines, ON – Warehouse

Nov 27 – Montreal, QC – Petit Campus

Dec 30 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix

Jan 27, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Schubas

Jan 29, 2022 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

Feb 2, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

Feb 4, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge