Rapper MoneySign Suede Dies At 22 In Prison From Attack  

Rapper MoneySign Suede, born Jamie Brugada Valdez, has died. He was 22.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The young performer known for collaborating with Lil Weirdo on “She Gon Choose” and “Rewind” was stabbed in a shower while serving time at Soledad State Prison in California.

According to the Associated Press, Valdez was found injured Tuesday (April 25) evening near the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility around 10 p.m.

After he received medical attention in the prison, Valdez died.

An investigation is underway, and it is currently viewed as a homicide. The institution has yet to release additional information. The rapper’s attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg, issued an update about the incident. He mentioned that the rapper’s family has spoken to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

“There’s an investigation, but at this point, the motive remains unknown,” Rosenberg told NBC News. “Suede was a very popular guy, very mild-mannered. Everybody loved him.”

Following the news, fans flocked to his official Instagram account to express condolences and praise his music.

“Thx for showing me that a Mexican could make it big in the music industry,” said a follower.

“Rest in Peace, Suede. You were taken way too soon. Can’t believe this is real,” wrote another.

“I’m hurt, we had so many plans. Praying for you & the whole Parkside, your family…ugh can’t believe this. Forever you,” shared musician MadeinTYO.

Valdez was a fast-rising rapper from Huntington Park, a city within the Los Angeles area. In 2021, the vocalist inked a deal with Atlantic Records. In 2022 he dropped a self-titled album and a 15-track record titled, Parkside Baby. Most recently, the artist joined forces with HotBoy Wes and BigXthaPlug to release “Choppa City,” an up-tempo banger that displays his spit-viral wordplay.

After being sentenced in Riverside County in December, Valdez was transported to Monterey County prison. Valdez was being held at a medium-security facility. According to the state corrections officials, he was charged with two gun-related convictions and was expected to serve two years and eight months.

Photo courtesy Youtube