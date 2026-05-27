Riley Green Is Taking His Talents to CMA Fest—as a Host

Riley Green has added another gig to his calendar. The country star has been tapped to co-host CMA Fest presented by SoFi, a three-hour concert event, alongside Good Morning America‘s Lara Spencer.

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The TV event will spotlight country music’s biggest stars with memorable performances, exclusive collaborations, and must-see surprises.

The special, which will be filmed during the 53rd CMA Fest in June, will air Thursday, June 25, at 8/7c. Fans can tune in on ABC or watch the special the next day on Hulu.

With his new gig, Green will have a busy week at CMA Fest. The singer will perform on the main stage at Nissan Stadium on June 7.

That night Clay Walker, Russell Dickerson, Bailey Zimmerman, HARDY, Stephen Wilson Jr., and Luke Bryan will also take the stage for the last concert of CMA Fest 2026.

Earlier in the weekend, singers including Ella Langley, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, and Tim McGraw will perform.

Riley Green’s Big Year

Green’s hosting gig is one of many new things he’s trying out as of late. The singer recently made his acting debut on Marshals.

He has also been tapped to serve as a coach on the next season of The Voice alongside Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Queen Latifah.

On the red carpet at the American Music Awards, Green told E! News that, ahead of filming, “Kelly’s definitely talked the most trash, so she’ll probably be tough.”

Green further noted that he’s yet to meet Levine, but did get a chance to chat with Queen Latifah.

“That was a big deal,” he said. “She’s like a larger than life figure for me growing up.”

Overall, Green said, he’s looking forward to forging new relationships when the show goes into production.

“I love that we’re gonna all kind of meet each other and build that rapport in real time when we’re doing the show,” he said. “It’ll be real when we start filming.”

Season 30 of The Voice doesn’t have premiere date just yet, but is expected to air this fall on NBC.

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