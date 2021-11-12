Rapper Polo G Samples Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” in New Song

Chicago-born rapper Polo G released his latest single “Bad Man,” which includes an expert sample flip from the legendary song “Smooth Criminal” from the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Polo G announced the new song via social media, saying on Twitter, “Finally Here Bad Man (Smooth Criminal) OUT NOW.”

The track is part of the artist’s forthcoming new 14-track LP, Hall Of Fame 2.0, which is set to drop on December 3 and will be the sequel to his prior release, the Billboard chart-topping Hall of Fame.

(Read the story behind MJ’s “Smooth Criminal,” here.)

According to The Voice, Polo G said of the song: “To the family, friends and fans of Michael Jackson and his estate. We are truly grateful for all your support in the release of this song and music and video. MJ is loved all around the world.

“We used this opportunity to represent this song for the future. We thank you sincerely and we hope we have contributed our small part to the everlasting memory and legend of the greatest entertainer of all time. Thank you.”

The multi-platinum-selling 22-year-old Polo G raps: Smooth criminal, Mike Jack and I still like to tote a .45 like Mike back/ Pull that TEC out just to make a statement, he gon’ need a body bag or a night sack/ He a bitch, he’ll fold under pressure I can tell from his posture, man, he ain’t really like that/ Mama told me, I don’t care if you scared.

Polo G is also currently nominated for Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Best Hip Hop Song this year at the American Music Awards.

Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage