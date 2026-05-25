How to Watch the 2026 AMA Awards Tonight Plus the Complete Performer List

Taking over the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the AMA Awards will look to celebrate icons like Billy Idol with a Lifetime Achievement Award. But at the same time, top stars like Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift will compete for some of the night’s top awards. And at the helm will be none other than Queen Latifah. Hosting the AMA Awards, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will introduce a stellar lineup of performers. Here’s everything you need to know.

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Not wanting to miss a single second of the AMA Awards, the celebration will start at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. For those who might not have access to CBS, the awards will be available to stream live on Paramount+. Some of tonight’s highlights will be Idol receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award and country singer Darius Rucker being honored with the Veterans Voice Award.

Thrilled to be hosting, Queen Latifah discussed her excitement behind the invitation and what sets the AMAs apart from other awards. “I know it’s going to be great just because of the people that are performing and that this is a fan-favorite show. The fans get to pick who they want to see and who they should think should win.”

With the fans in control, Queen Latifah promised, “This is always something that really comes back to the people, and I’m going to make sure that the people feel good about what they’re seeing and hearing.”

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Full List Of AMA Awards Performers

Truly a historic night in music, the producers wanted to cover a wide variety of performances. Embracing every genre of music, the night will include appearances from Teddy Swims, Keith Urban, and Riley Green. But that was just a sample of what could be a memorable night for Swift. She leads the nominations with 8. Behind her are Morgan Wallen, Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter, and SOMBR with seven.

While fans will have to wait to see if Swift adds another history-making chapter to her story, the AMA Awards have released the full list of performers.

Billy Idol

Hootie and the Blowfish

Karol G

Katseye

Keith Urban

Maluma

New Kids on the Block

The Pussycat Dolls, with a guest appearance by Busta Rhymes

Riley Green

Sombr

Teddy Swims

Teyana Taylor

Twenty One Pilots

Although the AMA Awards are sure to have a few surprises in store for tonight, the stacked lineup of performers is easily one of the biggest nights in music. From milestone moments to history, don’t miss the AMA Awards, airing tonight on CBS and Paramount+.

(Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)