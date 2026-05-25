Jack Osbourne Defends New Ozzy Osbourne Interactive Avatar After Fan Reaction

There has been a massive push by the music industry to embrace the new era of technology. Since the opening of the Las Vegas Sphere, bands and artists have rushed to add their names to its schedule. At the same time, bands like KISS promoted a new avatar version of their famed concert. While fans are still questioning the decision behind digital avatars, Jack Osbourne recently defended his family for wanting to bring a digital version of Ozzy Osbourne to life.

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As fans still mourn the passing of the Prince of Darkness, the Osbourne family worked to preserve the legacy he spent decades building. Not only will Ozzy hit theaters with a special, gritty biopic, but now fans can get a chance to speak directly to the icon.

Teaming up with the tech company Hyperreal, Jack responded to those who criticized the idea. “Here’s the thing, it’s gonna be so tasteful what we’re doing. It’s not gonna be f**king lame. It’s really complex what we’re doing.”

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Promising that it wasn’t lame, Jack insisted that there was more to the project than just using AI. “This isn’t just like hooking up an image of my dad to ChatGPT. This is some high-level technology that we’re gonna be working with, and it’s gonna feel very real, and it’s kind of wild how it will be utilised.”

Looking at some of the backlash avatar Ozzy received, comments included:

“Tell your Mom we dont want no AI Ozzy!!!” “Oh, not only no, BUT HELL NO !!” “ABSOLUTELY NO AI OZZY PLEEEAAASSSSEEE!!!” “AI Ozzy is blasphemy.” “I’d argue that it being very high-tech and ultra-realistic makes it even less tasteful.”

If Jack’s reassurance wasn’t enough, he even claimed that Ozzy was discussing the idea before his death last year. “It’s really cool, and it’s something that I think my dad would be into. We actually talked about it before he passed, about doing something like this. So, yeah. I know he would be into this.”

Expected to go on tour this summer in the UK and the United States, Sharon and the rest of the Osbourne family appeared determined to keep Ozzy’s legacy alive for future generations. And for those who never got the chance to meet the legend, Sharon concluded, “We’re going to take it all around the world. People can talk to him and he will talk back.”

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)