Hootie & the Blowfish Hitting the AMAs Stage, Darius Rucker Earns Special Recognition on Memorial Day With Veterans Voice Award

Kicking off the AMA Awards tonight, stars like Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and even Morgan Wallen competed for the coveted Artist of the Year Award. While each singer brought a strong resume with them, it was Bad Bunny who hosted the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show just a few months ago. But no matter who walks away with the title, Darius Rucker will receive a massive honor when presented with the Veterans Voice Award.

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Although Rucker never served in the military, the country singer rarely missed a moment to honor those men and women who continued to protect the country. Aside from thanking service members for their sacrifice, Rucker also helped provide mortgage-free homes to veterans. If that wasn’t enough, he also traveled overseas in collaboration with the USO.

Celebrating the commitment to veterans and service members, the USAA Chief Marketing Officer praised Rucker. “Behind every name we honor on Memorial Day is a family, a story and a sacrifice that should never be forgotten. Darius Rucker has long stood beside the military community, not just in words but through action, and this recognition reflects the same spirit of remembrance, service and support that defines our mission.”

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Darius Rucker Embodies The Patriotic Spirit

Mike Chuthakeio, Chief Commercial Officer at Dick Clark Productions, also highlighted Rucker’s focus on the armed forces. “Lending his voice year after year to honor service men and women, Darius embodies the spirit of service and we are honored to spotlight his remarkable commitment in partnership with USAA.”

Rucker might have dominated the charts with “Wagon Wheel” and “Alright,” but tonight, it had little to do with his talents. Instead, the spotlight centered on the singer’s dedication to supporting veterans both at home and overseas.

While the AMA Awards will feature special performances by Billy Idol, Busta Rhymes, Keith Urban, Teddy Swims, The Pussycat Dolls, Hootie & the Blowfish, and several others, one of the biggest moments of the night will undoubtedly center around Rucker.

Hosted by Queen Latifah, don’t miss the AMA Awards, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)