Rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Indicted on Conspiracy Charges

Brooklyn drill rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow have been arrested on conspiracy charges, alongside 30 other members of the 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways gangs.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to the New York Post, the men were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy, weapons possessions, assault, attempted assault, kidnapping, gang assault, and related raps. Of the 32 defendants, 24 were prosecuted in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 16.

Allegedly, Sheff G—born Michael Williams—used his fame and fortune as a weapon. He offered cash and jewelry to instigate violence. Sheff G, 24, was known to be the leader of the Brooklyn-based gang. If convicted, the rapper will face up to 25 years in prison.

“Instead of using his fame and his fortune for the betterment of himself and his family and those close to him, we allege that he used that fame and fortune to elevate gang violence in Brooklyn,” said DA Eric Gonzalez.

The arrest follows a fatal attack on Oct. 21, 2020. The fight was between the 8 Trey Crips and the Folk Nation, a gang that originated in Chicago. The ambush killed one and injured five others. Surveillance video captured the artist driving three shooters to the crime scene and firing from a white car.

According to official documents, Sheff G treated the gang members—including Sleepy Hallow— to an expensive dinner at a Manhattan steakhouse. “Sheff G is not a wannabe drill rapper, but a legitimate person who made it good,” added Gonzalez.

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow are being charged with “27 acts of violence and crime,” dating back to 2019.

“We focus on the small number of extremely violent people who have made up their minds that they will continue to do violence no matter what happens,” Mayor Eric Adams said at the press conference, reported the New York Post. “Doesn’t matter if they reach fame and fortune, they’re going to use their fame and fortune to enhance their ability to access dangerous guns.”

Sheff G is already serving two years in prison, after pleading guilty to “criminal possession of a weapon” in 2021.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage