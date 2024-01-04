Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Breaks Social Media Silence to Address Rumors, Personal Struggles

While Rascal Flatts officially disbanded in October 2021, the band left behind a body of work that helped them receive an induction into the Grand Ole Opry, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and even Best Country Song at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards. With such a rich historjy in country music, guitarist Joe Don Rooney recently shared an update about his time with Rascal Flatts and the turbulent years that followed.

For fans of Rooney, it has been several years since the musician decided to speak on social media. But on January 3, Rooney decided to break his silence and speak with fans about his hardships when it came to drinking and sobriety. In a lengthy post on Twitter, he addressed his health and rumors, writing, “First off, I am alive! There have been so many rumors and opinions thrown around about me – but I’m finally healthy and ready for the world. And NO, I’m not transitioning to be a woman. That thought has never entered my mind. Nothing against the trans community whatsoever but I needed to set the record straight.”

Although many knew about Rooney’s DUI in September 2021, the guitarist explained how his life spiraled out of control at that time and how he “about killed himself.” He added, “I was completely out of control and finished with trying to fight the fears, depression and anxieties that had spun me out in a way I’ve never experienced before.”

Joe Don Rooney Admits “Going To Jail Sucks!”

Not wanting to place the blame on anyone but himself, Rooney insisted that childhood trauma and pain became too much for him to handle in his adult life. During his struggles with alcohol, the musician went through a divorce with his wife Tiffany Fallon. Sharing three children, he admitted, “I was not a good father – I was not a good husband – and I was not a good band mate to my business partners. I probably would’ve never taken responsibility for any of this if it hadn’t been for my car wreck on Sep 9, 2021. And btw, going to jail sucks!”

Rooney took a moment to praise all the counselors and clinicians who helped him on his road to recovery. He also announced that on January 13, he would be celebrating 28 months sober. Excited about the milestone, Rooney wrote, “It’s an absolute blessing in ways I can barely put into proper words. But for now, I’ll just say – thank you God!! I wish there was a way I could give back to God what all God has given to me – but moving forward, I will do my best to reflect God’s light of love and grace…”

Gaining thousands of likes, fans showered the musician with love for his honesty, noting, “Couldn’t love this post more! Respect you for making it public, JD. It will help a lot of people. Glad you’re in a good place”

(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for CBS)