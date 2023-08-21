Ray Hildebrand, “Hey Paula” Singer and Songwriter, Dead at 82

Ray Hildebrand, the “Paul” in the 1960s pop duo Paul & Paula, died on Friday (August 18) in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 82. No cause of death was revealed, but a statement by Hildebrand’s publicist said the singer passed away “peacefully” surrounded by his family.

Videos by American Songwriter

Born December 21, 1940, in Joshua, Texas, Hildebrand first met his future singing partner Jill Jackson, while both were attending Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas. Once paired up, the duo first called themselves Ray and Jill and eventually had a string of hits, including “Something Old, Something New,” “First Quarrel,” “First Day Back at School,” and “Young Lovers,” along with their biggest hit “Hey Paula,” released in 1963.

Written by Hildebrand, “Hey Paula,” was released on the duo’s 1963 debut album Paul & Paula Sing for Young Lovers. The song went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for three weeks. Soon after, the duo joined Dick Clark’s Caravan of Stars Tour.

Once signed to Mercury Records, the pair changed their name to Paul & Paula. The duo released two more albums, We’ll Go Together and Holiday for Teens, in 1963 before disbanding in 1965. Hildebrand returned to college, and the two remained friends and would occasionally perform together. They also continued releasing a number of singles throughout the late ”60s and on through “Moments Like These” in 1970.

Hildebrand’s music following Paul & Paula was more a reflection of the singer and songwriter’s Christian faith, including his song “Say I Do.” He also worked with Paul Land under the moniker, Land & Hildebrand, and would travel around the country performing and sharing his faith.

“When I came to Howard Payne, I needed a mama, to slap me around,” joked Hildebrand, during a 50-year reunion performance with Jackson at their alma mater university in 2012. Jackson’s mother took the two to Forth Worth, Texas, to meet Major Bill Smith of LeCam Records, where they first recorded “Hey Paula.”

“She didn’t slap me around, but Jill’s mama was my mama too,” added Hildebrand. “They were just there for me, taking care, and putting up with my junk, and my lack of discipline, and my lack of planning and everything else.”

Jackson reunited with Hildebrand again in 2021 for a performance of “Hey Paula” on the Ray Stevens’ CabaRay show.

Hildebrand was preceded in death by his wife Judy Hendricks, who he married in 1964. He is survived by his son Mike Hildebrand and daughter Heidi Sterling.

(Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns)