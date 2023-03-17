Listen: Paula Nelson Releases Second Duet with Dad Willie Nelson

Willie and Paula Nelson are back for another father-daughter duet, sharing a reimagined take on the country legend’s “Pretend I Never Happened.”

The follow-up to their collaboration of “Slow Down Old World” which dropped this past February, the 1974 Phases and Stages hit gets the same amount of familial love. The piano-punctuated tune showcases both of their unique country twangs as they serenade in perfect harmony.

“These are two of my favorite songs written by my dad,” the younger Nelson shared of the pair of duets in a statement. “And recording them with [producer Bruce Robison] was the best decision I have ever made. I’ve never been more comfortable in a studio session; he’s so kind and patient and brilliant. I believe that shines through these recordings.”

“I’ve always wanted to record them,” she adds. “This was hands down my all-time favorite musical experience, on every level.”

Check out their new father-daughter duet below.

It’s often been stated that country music is a family tradition, but the Nelsons take it to the extreme. All musical and all successes in their own right, the family makes up a massive country dynasty.

Last year, the patriarch released the album, The Willie Nelson Family. The project featured not only Paula, but also Willie’s late sister Bobbie Nelson on piano, sons Lukas and Micah Nelson, and daughter Amy Nelson, on drums, guitars, and vocals. The album marked sister Bobbie’s final work before she passed in 2022.

“Working with family, creating music, is pure bliss,” Lukas shared in a statement regarding the Nelson family project. “What a gift that we were all able to come together and celebrate the power of music during these troubled times. The spirit in this music is strong. I am grateful to have been a part of this experience.”

