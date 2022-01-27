Miley Cyrus Joins Steven Tyler for “Incredible Night” at Annual Grammy Benefit

Miley Cyrus is set to perform at Steven Tyler’s fourth annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party on April 3 at the Hollywood Palladium. The event will benefit Janie’s Fund, a charitable organization started by the Aerosmith frontman, in partnership with Youth Villages, to help abused and neglected girls.

A long-time supporter of Janie’s Fund—named after Aerosmith’s 1989 hit “Janie’s Got a Gun,” which tackled child abuse—Cyrus joined Tyler when he first launched the viewing party benefit in 2015.

“The support that this Grammy Awards Viewing Party has received is incredibly moving, and we can’t wait to continue the tradition this year,” said Tyler in a statement. “Miley joined me in this important work when we launched Janie’s Fund in 2015 and is a powerful voice and advocate for women. I can’t think of another artist that better aligns with our mission. Together, we will celebrate our fellow music artists’ accolades, and also honor the courageous young women our organization is helping with “After Care”—it’s going to be an incredible night.”

Other chairs for the Janie’s Fund event include Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Caitlyn Jenner, Hilary Roberts, Jason Wahler, Jim Carrey, John Paul and Eloise DeJoria, John Stamos, Kayte and Kelsey Grammer, Melissa Joan Hart, Michael Rapino, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, Sharon Stone, Shep Gordon, and Terry and Rebecca Crews. Honorary Event Chairs include Andrea Bocelli, Bill Maher, Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Lionel Richie, Tiffany Haddish, and Zoe Saldana.

Hosted in April, the star-studded gala also aligns with National Child Abuse Prevention Month to help raise awareness and prevent child abuse nationwide and will feature a red carpet, cocktail hour, private dinner, 64th Grammy Awards Viewing Party telecast, live auction, and exclusive after-party with a performance by Cyrus.

To date, the Grammy Viewing Party has raised more than $7.6 million since officially launching in 2018.

“Honored to be a small part of the incredible work [Janie’s Fund] is doing,” said Cyrus on social media. “Their mission is to take care of abused and neglected girls and empower young people to use their voice to stand up against injustice. I will be there representing the Happy Hippie Foundation. Thank you [Steven Tyler, Aerosmith] for inviting me.”

Miley Cyrus Photo: RCA Records