R&B Newcomer Traetwothree Releases New Music Video for “Feel Good”

R&B artist Traetwothree has released a new music video for his single featuring Kalan.FrFr titled “Feel Good.” The track is featured on the artist’s EP, Long Story Short, which was released in March. The song has a ’90s hip-hop feel that will satisfy many fans as Traetwothree croons his way through the tune. The music video is directed by Keoni Mars and depicts a massive party in a large home.

Videos by American Songwriter

RELATED: Lil Wayne To Receive BMI Icon Award at 2023 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards

Other tracks found on the EP include “Outside Like This” and “Watch It Grow (Feat. Sevyn Streeter).” Both singles are also accompanied by music videos.

After writing and recording music as a teenager, Traetwothree was signed by Nick Cannon. “TRAETWOTHREE is a fresh new voice in R&B. I have the same feeling about him as I did when I found Kehlani,” Cannon said at the time.

Traetwothree released his debut mixtape, Out the District, in 2022. Out the District contains the tracks “Stuck In My Ways (Feat. Blueface),” “Done Done,“ “710 (Feat. DW Flame),” “Worth It (Feat. DDG), and “Keep Doing You.” Traetwothree was also featured on Cannon’s album The Explicit Tape: Raw & B, and was taken on tour for the Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out North American Arena Tour.

During a July 2022 interview with All HipHop, Traetwothree discussed his thoughts regarding Out the District. “You know, Out the District is my first body of work. So it’s amazing, it’s been a long time coming. I’ve been working on this project for about three years. I was putting songs together and being versatile with it, so it’s amazing,” Traetwothree said.

The R&B musician then explained why he chose the title Out the District for his debut EP. “Just because this is the start of my career. It’s the introduction,” Traetwothree said. “It’s important that I let people know where I’m from. All the music and everything comes straight Out the District, out of the Crenshaw District.”

In the same interview, Traetwothree explained how his Nigerian culture inspires his music and himself as a person. “It’s crazy because my favorite genre out of everything is Afrobeats, that’s literally what I listen to every single day,” Traetwothree said. “My dad’s side, my granny is Nigerian. It made me want to get closer to my roots, closer to my culture. I’ve definitely been tapped into that for quite some time now.”

Photo by Jimmy Fontaine