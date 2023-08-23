“Rich Men North Of Richmond” Singer Oliver Anthony Releases Video for “I Want to Go Home”

On Tuesday, Oliver Anthony dropped a new video for his song “I Want To Go Home.” The singer’s viral hit “Rich Men North Of Richmond” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Want to Go Home” is a somber ballad detailing Anthony’s feelings of the current state of the world. The lyrics for the song partly read, Son, we’re on the brink of the next world war/ And I don’t think nobody’s prayin’ no more/ And I ain’t sayin I know it for sure/ I’m just down on my knees.

RELATED: Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond” Makes History, Hits No. 1 on Billboard Chart

In less than 24 hours, the video for “I Want To Go Home” has garnered 1 million views. The video for Oliver’s new single features the singer performing outside in a wooded area. Oliver himself commented on the video, clearing up some personal information.

“I’m super appreciative of everyone. Just to be clear, I am Piedmont born and raised, not Appalachia,” Anthony wrote. “I don’t deserve any credit for Appalachian music, there are many gifted folks doing their thing further west of me. Love y’all.”

Many fans turned to the YouTube comments section as well to express their feelings on the new song. “LETS GO!!!! DONT SELL YOUR SOUL!!!! GOD IS GREAT! YOU ARE AWESOME!” wrote viral rapper HiRez.

“Brother the moment your voice begins to sing I immediately start bawling. Your words and music are healing therapy for my soul. 41 years old man, big truck driver for the last 16 years, did construction and landscaping all my life before that,” wrote one YouTuber. “Suffered through addiction and mental health. You aren’t only touching American souls, you’re connecting the entire global working class of people. I shoved so much down for so long I forgot how good it feels to cry. From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate you brother.”

Anthony recently penned a Facebook post, revealing how he turned down an $8 million dollar record deal. “People in the music industry give me blank stares when I brush off eight million dollar offers. I don’t want six tour buses, 15 tractor trailers, and a jet. I don’t want to play stadium shows, I don’t want to be in the spotlight,” Anthony wrote. “I wrote the music I wrote because I was suffering with mental health and depression. No editing, no agent, no bullshit. Just some idiot and his guitar.”

Photo Courtesy of Youtube