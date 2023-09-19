Record Producer Tony Brown Teases New Music by George Strait on Social Media

The release of new music by George Strait has been teased on Facebook. Music producer Tony Brown posted a photo on the social media platform showcasing Strait standing in the middle of what appears to be his music team. It seems evident that Strait and his team are hard at work in the studio.

Videos by American Songwriter

The photo in question holds the caption, “New Music from GEORGE STRAIT CASTLE RECORDING STUDIOS / Franklin, TN — TB Team.” It is not yet clear when the new music will be released.

[RELATED: George Strait and Chris Stapleton Extend Stadium Tour]

While not much is known about the new music coming from the “Write This Down” singer, Strait revealed that he was working on a new album while speaking to Cowboys & Indians Magazine for a January 2023 cover story. “I like making records and plan on doing another one soon,” Strait said at the time. “I’m narrowing down my song choices now.

“I’ve always said I’m a melody guy. A great melody can sell a song the best,” Strait added. “A great lyric with a lousy melody maybe not so much, but a great lyric along with a great melody is obviously what you’re looking to create.”

During the same interview, Strait discussed the fact that he is currently influenced by the music of Dean Dillon. “That’s why I’ve had such a great relationship with Dean Dillon. I think he’s the best melody guy in the business,” Strait exclaimed. “His lyrics are great as well, so there you go. There is no specific message or mood that I’ll be shooting for. I just want to put together a bunch of good songs that stand out individually.”

Later in the Cowboys & Indians interview, Strait revealed his tips for maintaining a music career while getting older. “Staying focused and believing that what you’re doing is good is important; you have to believe in yourself. I always felt like I knew what worked for me and what didn’t,” Strait stated. “I just always knew that I wanted a career like Merle Haggard or George Jones. I wanted to still be relevant when I got older. Those guys are still relevant and always will be in my book.”

In other news, Strait recently shared a heartfelt tribute to late musician Charlie Robison via social media. “So sad we lost Charlie Robison yesterday. God Bless all of the Robison family,” Strait wrote. “He brought so much great music to the great state and others. Rest in Peace my friend.”

Photo Credit by Jill Trunnell/Essential Broadcast Media