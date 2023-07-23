Florida A&M Football Suspended After Rapper Real Boston Richey Films Music Video in Locker Room

The Florida A&M Rattlers football team is scheduled to play their first game of the season this year on Sept. 3, which is just over a month away. However, instead of taking the proper measures to prepare for their battle against Jackson State, the university has suspended all football-related activities indefinitely.

This ruling from FAMU administration came on Friday (July 21), less than 24 hours after fellow Floridian Real Boston Richey, an up-and-coming rapper, filmed a music video in the football locker room on campus alongside many of the team’s players. Although the visuals for “Send A Blitz” have eclipsed 250,000 views on YouTube in a matter of two days, the stunt was not taken well by FAMU’s head coach Willie Simmons.

“Earlier today, it was brought to my attention that a rap video was shot by a prominent rapper in the football locker room of Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse without proper authorization,” Simmons wrote in a statement on Friday. “The video contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles, and beliefs and an internal investigation is underway to determine who authorized the use of not only the athletic facility at Galimore-Powell, but also licensed apparel that potentially violates university branding and licensing agreements.”

As Simmons noted, the video for “Send A Blitz” sees Real Boston Richey donning the FAMU helmet and team gear, while rapping explicit lyrics like Wake up, go and send a blitz, fuck it, I don’t like lil’ homes / Every day, got a brand new bitch, n***a, I’m tired of goin’ home. Continuing in his statement, Simmons asserted how he hopes to make decisions that uphold the values of the university, which is located in the emcee’s hometown of Tallahassee.

“Although I am a proud proponent of free speech and support all forms of musical expressions, this football team (as ambassadors of Florida A&M University) has a responsibility to protect the University’s image,” Simmons added. “As a result of this unfortunate situation, as head football coach, I am effectively suspending all football-related activities until further notice. It is a privilege to wear the Orange and Green and as a football program, our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us. They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue to make Rattler Nation proud.”

So far in 2023, Real Boston Richey has released the expanded version of his 2022 project Public Housing, which contains appearances from marquee rappers like Lil Durk, Future, Moneybagg Yo, and more. Additionally, he recently earned a spot on XXL‘s annual, coveted Freshman list.

Watch the “Send A Blitz” video below.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET