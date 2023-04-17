Original Blink-182 Lineup Reunites at Coachella

Over the weekend, pop-punk band Blink-182 reunited for the first time in a long time to perform at the famed music and arts festival, Coachella.

The festival, in fact, kicked off with Blink-182 bringing together its classic lineup of drummer Travis Barker, bassist Mark Hoppus, and guitarist Tom DeLonge. It was the first time the band got back together as a trio to perform in nearly a decade.

The hope for a reunion was discussed in 2022 after Hoppus battled cancer. And DeLonge had been temporarily replaced by Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba.

But now they’re back. Hatchets buried. Olive branches extended. The band performed at the Sahara Tent stage at Coachella.

Together, the trio performed “Family Reunion,” “Rock Show,” “I Miss You,” “What’s My Age Again?” and the new track “Edging.”

Recently, the group had to cancel a show in Tijuana in March along with other shows in Latin America after Barker sought surgery for a hurt finger. But now they’re healthy and ready. Blink-182 is set to tour with the band Turnstile this summer, as well as headlines the festivals When We Were Young and Adjacent.

In other Blink news, several months ago, DeLonge teased the release date for a new record from the pop-punk icons.

DeLonge announced his return to the band in October after leaving the group for the second time in 2015. The classic line-up of DeLonge, Barker, and Hoppus has since released the single “Edging,” announced a world tour, and began work on a new album.

Information about the impending project has been slowly surfacing with the group sharing snippets from the record. On December 18, fans got to hear a snippet of the track “Anthem Pt. 3.”

DeLonge went one step further, revealing that fans will not have to wait very long before the rest of the album arrives. “New Album Coming in a few months,” the singer and guitarist wrote in an Instagram caption.

Watch the group having fun on stage together for the first time in nearly 10 years below.

