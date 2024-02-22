Watch Dolly Parton Make Lainey Wilson’s Dream Come True With Duet Performance of “I Will Always Love You”

Since breaking into the music industry back in the 1950s, Dolly Parton not only dominated the charts with hits like “9 To 5”, “Jolene”, and “Coat of Many Colors”, but she also captured the heart of America. And seeming to know exactly what her fans love, the singer recently hosted the Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala. Featuring not only everything Dolly, the special hosted numerous dogs showcasing the iconic style often displayed by the icon throughout the years. With the special full of dogs, fashion, and talent, Dolly joined rising star Lainey Wilson to perform a duet of her famous song “I Will Always Love You.”

While Dolly performed at the event, she also hosted the special alongside Jane Lynch. And given the stardom that follows the singer, special guests included stars like Wilson, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Kristin Chenoweth, Billy Ray Cyrus, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Simpson, and numerous others. When joining the stage together, Wilson and Dolly mesmerized viewers at home with a duet that is sure to become an instant classic.

Dogs, dolly, & a little sparkle…three of my favorite things 🪩✨Sharing a stage with the queen herself @DollyParton to perform, “I Will Always Love You,” was a dream come true. Y’all tune in to Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala on @CBS & @paramountplus TONIGHT at 9pm ET/PT! #dollyspetgala pic.twitter.com/3JCj0dAAVn — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) February 22, 2024

Not The First Duet With Dolly Parton

Although fans gushed over the dogs and their stylish outfits from Dolly’s Doggy Parton pet line, they also praised the duet from Dolly and Wilson. Gaining thousands of views, fans swarmed the comment section, writing, “Very cool! Lainey, you, and Dolly both rock.” Another person added, “I’ve been in love with Dolly and especially her singing since I first saw her on the Porter Wagoner Show on Saturday afternoons when I shoulda been out tending to the horses!”

Complimenting each other on stage, Wilson and Dolly first met at the 2023 ACM Awards. Always a massive fan of the country icon, Wilson eventually found herself standing by Dolly when they teamed up on the duet “Mama He’s Crazy” for the Judds’ tribute album. When hearing their song for the first time, Wilson admitted, “ I boohooed cried. And I think everybody feels this way about Dolly, but I do feel like I just know her from a different lifetime and it’s just such an honor to hear our voices right next to each other because she’s such a huge inspiration to me on and off the stage.”

