Tom Delonge Says He Only Decided to Return to Music After Mark Hoppus’ Diagnosis

Blink-182 is gearing up to share their first album in 12 years, One More Time…To help punctuate the release, the band has shared a teaser trailer for their impending interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. Among the clips was one of DeLonge discussing his expectations for returning to music–or lack thereof.

According to the frontman, he never thought he would play music in a professional capacity again until he learned of Mark Hoppus‘ lymphoma diagnosis.

“I found myself in these weird oceans that I definitely didn’t know how to navigate,” DeLonge can be heard saying in the trailer. “I definitely didn’t want to hold these guys back in any kind of way.

“I remember telling my wife now, like, well I don’t think I’m ever going to play music again,” he added. “I don’t think I’m ever going to tour again until Mark told me he was sick, and then that was the only thing I wanted to do.”

Hoppus was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in 2021. He announced he was cancer-free in September of 2022.

“I had a really dark time after finding out,” Hoppus said at the time. “I went through this whole period of like, not why me, but of course me. Why wouldn’t it be me? We’ve had so much good luck and good fortune, and things have kind of fallen into place for me specifically for so long, that of course I was due. I was due for something tragic.”

The original lineup of Blink-182 got together earlier in 2023. Their reunion tour has already broken personal records for the group.

The alt-rockers officially announced their comeback album on Tuesday (September 19). Blink-182 has been teasing the impending record for some time now, sharing singles, and hinting at a larger project. Find the full tracklist for One More Time…, HERE.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella