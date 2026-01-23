Remember When Eagles’ Don Henley and Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant Playfully Dissed Each Other’s Bands?

Rock star beefs still happen to this day, even when it comes to rock stars who one might not expect to sling words in public. In fact, even a few classic rock greats poked the bear on a few occasions. Don Henley of Eagles and Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin even exchanged a few choice words back in the day.

The story goes that back in 2014, Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin gave an interview to Rolling Stone. In the interview, he covered a lot of ground, discussing everything from stories about the band’s past to a Led Zeppelin reunion tour. Naturally, he (in a roundabout way) shot down any prospect of a Led Zeppelin reunion tour. He even noted that the band should have continued on without him, calling it a “great idea.”

Then, at the tail end of the interview, Plant stopped to make a pretty stark comment about reunion tours and why he, personally, isn’t interested in them. And he took a jab at Eagles in the process.

“Do you know why the Eagles said they’d reunite when ‘hell freezes over,’ but they did it anyway and keep touring?” said Plant. “It’s not because they were paid a fortune. It’s not about the money. It’s because they’re bored. I’m not bored.”

Ouch. Not the rudest thing he could say, but still a bit of a surprising jab at his contemporaries. And, naturally, Don Henley heard about it.

Don Henley Clapped Back at Robert Plant, Referencing His Rolling Stone Interview

Mere days after Plant’s Rolling Stone interview dropped, Don Henley of Eagles gave an interview to The New Zealand Herald. In it, he made a pretty direct reference to Plant’s comments about Eagles, noting that he is “never bored.”

“No, I am never bored,” said Henley. “The truth is, we enjoy doing it. It’s hard work, especially for gentlemen of our age, but the fact is, it’s a fantastic job. It’s a wonderful way to make a living, see the world, and travel with our kids.”

Henley took things a step further and playfully jabbed at Plant’s comments, too. It’s clear that this “beef” was short-lived, if it ever even existed at all.

“I really wish Led Zeppelin would get back together because they were one of the greatest bands of all time,” Henley continued. “I think maybe Robert is worried about hitting those notes. He may not be able to unbutton his shirt anymore.”

Photo by Giacomo Morini/Shutterstock