Remember When: John Fogerty and ‘The Big Lebowski’ Star Jeff Bridges Rocked Out to CCR Classics at a Benefit Concert in 2011

John Fogerty marked the recent 28th anniversary of the premiere of the classic Coen Brothers movie The Big Lebowski by posting a flashback video clip on his social media pages of him performing with “The Dude” himself, Jeff Bridges.

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In case you haven’t seen it, The Big Lebowski is a crime comedy/drama featuring Bridges as Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski, a lazy stoner with a Zen attitude toward life who loved bowling, white Russians, and Creedence Clearwater Revival, and loathed the Eagles. Two CCR classic songs were heard in the film—“Run Through the Jungle” and “Lookin’ Out My Back Door.”

[RELATED: John Fogerty Just Announced a U.S. Tour with Steve Winwood for Fall 2026]

The movie debuted on March 6, 1998. Coinciding with the anniversary, Fogerty shared a clip from an August 2011 benefit concert held in Sturgis, South Dakota. During the show, Bridges joined the CCR frontman to sing two songs, including the band’s signature tune “Proud Mary.”

In a note accompanying the clip Fogerty wrote, “Happy Day Of The Dude! What an honor it was to sing ‘Proud Mary’ with the great Jeff Bridges. … Still get a kick out of that Lookin’ Out My Back Door scene.” The scene featured “The Dude” listening to the song as he drives his car while smoking a joint and swigging a beer. He winds up crashing his car after he accidentally drops the joint into his lap.

More About Fogerty’s Performance with Bridges

Bridges’ guest performance with Fogerty came during the finale of John’s concert at the famed Buffalo Chip venue in Sturgis. The show, which Bridges hosted, which was held during the 2011 Sturgis Bike Rally. The event was dubbed “A Salute to Wounded Warriors,” and raised money for The Bob Woodruff Foundation.

Bridges sang two songs with Fogerty—“Lookin’ Out My Back Door” and the aforementioned “Proud Mary.”

Archival video of the event posted on YouTube captured Fogerty humorously introducing Bridges at the show, leading into the performance.

“When I was backstage, it was real dark back there, but I ran into some dude,” John explained to the crowd. “He said, ‘Dude!’ And I said, ‘Hey, you want to come out here and sing something with me?’ He said, ‘Dude!’ Come on, Jeff Bridges, get your butt out here!”

Bridges then ran out, hugged Fogerty, and declared, “I’m in heaven!”

Songfacts: Lookin’ Out My Back Door | Creedence Clearwater Revival This song was partly written for John Fogerty’s son Josh, who at the time was three years old. Fogerty said: “I knew he would love it if he heard me on the radio singing – doot doot doo, lookin’ out my back door.” In the song lyrics there is a reference to a parade passing by which John says was inspired by a Dr. Seuss book that he read as a kid titled To Think (That) I Saw It On Mulberry Street. (thanks, Antonio – Orlando, FL)

Fogerty and Bridges proceeded to have fun duetting on “Lookin’ Out My Back Door” as the actor danced around and hammed it up for the audience.

Fan-shot video captured Bridges staying to rock out with Fogerty and his band for a show-closing performance of “Proud Mary.” As the two left the stage, the motorcyclists could be heard revving their engines in approval.

More About Bridges and CCR

Bridges, who is a longtime fan of CCR, was hired to narrate the 2022 concert film and documentary Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall. The movie included the only known footage of a full concert by Creedence. The show was part of a two-night stand held in April 1970 at the famous London venue.

(Photo by Larry Marano/Getty Images; Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)