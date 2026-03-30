Family Felt Obligated To Reveal Famed Country Singer’s Cause of Death After “Insane” False Reports

Both a musician and songwriter, Jon Dee Graham fashioned a career in the music industry that always included that signature Texas grit and soul. He became such a famed figure in Texas that the Austin Music Hall of Fame inducted him three times. Once for his time with The Skunks. The second for his contributions with True Believers. And the third was his contributions as a solo artist. Sadly, Graham’s family recently announced that the musician passed away at 67.

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On Friday, Graham’s family posted a few pictures of the musician. The caption read, “I truly have no words. My father, Jon Dee Graham, passed away this morning. He was loved by so many people and touched so many people with his music, his kindness, and his endless sense of humor. His music is a gift to the world that will live on forever.”

Although dealing with health issues, Graham’s sudden death came as a shock. In the post, the family added they waited outside as EMS worked on Graham. Not able to save his life, the family insisted, “The cardinals, that he loved so much, suddenly came in droves and were chirping. Some say that means the angels are here. And a tree that we were sure was dead spurred 3 sprouts. Jon Dee said he had been taking to the tree since being released from the hospital a few days ago.”

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Jon Dee Graham’s Cause Of Death Revealed

While fans took a moment to remember Graham and celebrate his legacy in country music, it didn’t take long before rumors started circulating. With the cause of death unknown at the time, some decided to speculate what exactly happened. Add that with AI, and the family was forced to release another statement.

“There have been a bunch of AI videos speculating Jon Dee’s death (INSANE that people are doing that for clicks). Given the fact that he is a public figure, we wanted to let people know that Jon Dee passed away due to a fall on Friday.”

While he struggled with several health issues in recent years, the family continued, “From what we have been able to deduce he was letting our dog out and fell. He died instantly from the fall according to the Medical Examiner, who only had to do a CT scan on him.”

With the family setting the record straight about Graham’s cause of death, they hoped to put an end to the speculation and allow fans to focus on what truly mattered – the man, the music, and the legacy he leaves behind.

(Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)