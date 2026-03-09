John Fogerty Just Announced a U.S. Tour with Steve Winwood for Fall 2026

John Fogerty‘s Legacy Tour keeps on chooglin’ in 2026, with 14 new North American dates slated for this fall.

Videos by American Songwriter

The singer, songwriter, and guitarist behind Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s amazing string of hits has been hitting the road with his family band, bringing CCR‘s beloved catalog to the masses in celebration of their legacy.

And now, there’s another month or so of great music on the way. The fall 2026 leg of the Legacy Tour will kick off September 3 in Tinley Park, Illinois, and will wrap in Thackerville, Oklahoma on October 2. Stops include Boston, Massachusetts; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Hollywood, Florida, among other East Coast, Midwest, and Southern dates.

Fogerty’s also got a few spring and summer dates already booked in Mexico City, Las Vegas, and Lincoln, California.

Steve Winwood will be in the support slot at all new dates, minus the final gig in Oklahoma. View the full tour routing and lineup information below.

How to Get Tickets to John Fogerty’s 2026 Tour

A Citi Card presale for John Fogerty’s newly announced dates will begin Tuesday, March 10 at 10 AM local time (Sign up here to get your reminder when the first tickets go on sale). Then comes a Live Nation All Access presale the following day, Wednesday March 11, at 10 AM local. Finally, general onsale will begin Friday, March 13 at 10 AM local via Ticketmaster.

You can also get John Fogerty tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

03/14 – CDMX, Mexico @ Festival Vive Latino 2026

03/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

03/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

03/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

06/26 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort

09/03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

09/05 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center *

09/06 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center *

09/08 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

09/09 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater *

09/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort *

09/12 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

09/13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Event Gallery *

09/15 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts – Filene Center *

09/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

09/18 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

09/19 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park – The BayCare Sound *

09/20 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

10/02 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino & Resort – Lucas Oil Live

* = w/ Steve Winwood

(Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

When you purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.