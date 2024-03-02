Remember When Kacey Musgraves Slowly Burned Down the ‘SNL’ Stage With This Classic Performance

“Slow Burn” is a fan favorite from Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour. The slow-building ballad acts as an introduction to Musgraves–at least at that point in her life. Born in a hurry, always late / Haven’t been early since ’88…Good in a glass, good on green / Good when you’re puttin’ your hands all over me, she sings in the opening verse.

Though she gets specific, the overarching idea of this song is that Musgraves isn’t afraid to forge her own path.

“I came up with the chorus on a spiritual journey, so to speak,” The singer-songwriter once explained. “I think anything that puts me, or any human, outside of their egotistical state of living is a really healthy thing now and then, in moderation obviously.

It was LSD, yeah,” she continued. “I was just sitting on my front porch thinking and I was just like, ‘Man, I love a slow burn.’ That can apply to so many areas of my life, that can apply to like relationships, good drink, you sip on a glass of wine for a long time, you savor it you don’t rush to the finish line.”

While Musgraves recently announced that she has found a new lease on life in the title track for her impending album, Deeper Well, we thought it apt to look back at the era of her career that launched her into fame–namely her performance of “Slow Burn” on Saturday Night Live in 2018.

Musgraves took to the famed live sketch show to perform two songs–the first being “Slow Burn” and the second being her disco-influenced banger “High Horse.” Both performances proved Musgraves was more than worth her buzz, but we’re partial to her stripped-down performance of “Slow Burn.”

Musgraves used a simple stage arrangement, flanked by her backing band. Musgraves mirrored the retro aesthetic of Golden Hour in this performance, donning a look that would make Priscilla Presley proud.

I’m alright with a slow burn / Takin’ my time, let the world turn / I’m gonna do it my way, it’ll be alright / If we burn it down and it takes all night, she sang in her trademark smooth vocals. Though the performance wasn’t as flashy as some of her others, you can’t help but be mesmerized by Musgraves’ unfiltered performance chops.

Revisit this stellar performance of “Slow Burn” from Musgraves, below.

(Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images for Spotify)