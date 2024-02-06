After Days of Cryptic Clues, Kacey Musgraves Finally Gives Fans the Announcement They Were Hoping For

It’s a good week to be Kacey Musgraves. The “star-crossed” singer snagged her seventh Grammy for the heartbreaking Zach Bryan collaboration “I Remember Everything.” Now, not to be outdone by her fellow country-pop crossover, Musgraves has confirmed that new music is indeed on the way.

She’s All Right with a Slow Burn

Musgraves got fans talking Saturday with nine uncaptioned Instagram photos. At first, the pictures appeared unrelated: close-up shots of a grassy field, some of them overlaid by varying geometric shapes.

Things grew more mysterious when a photo appeared of the “Slow Burn” singer lying nude in the middle of that same grassy field. In the picture, Musgraves is curled up in a fetal position, her back to the camera and dark hair cascading behind her.

“Well well well….if it isn’t all the serotonin rushing back into our bodies,” an Instagram user commented on the post.

Her Saturn Has Returned

Speculation grew during the next day’s GRAMMYs ceremony, when a video premiered of the Grammy winner quite literally going back to nature.

“My Saturn has returned,” Musgraves sang out at the end of the video, which displayed a link to a vinyl pre-order. Western astrologers believe that, once Saturn “returns” to the degree in its orbit occupied at the time of birth, a person will transition to the next stage of life. With the first Saturn return, which traditionally happens between ages 27 and 30, that person officially enters adulthood.

MY SATURN HAS RETURNED?????? HELLO??????? KACEY MUSGRAVES IS COMING OMFG pic.twitter.com/6xozJLd6Hy — taylor FOUND HEAVEN ✪ (@foolishtaylor) February 5, 2024

On social media, fans feverishly wondered how that phrase would prove relevant. On Tuesday (Feb. 6) they got their answer.

It’s like Christmas in February cuz mother is giving! — Daniel Carter 🌱 (@danielcarterxyz) February 6, 2024

“New song. Thursday,” Musgraves wrote alongside a straightforward Instagram post showing pictures of handwritten lyrics.

“I will be sleeping until Thursday. it will go quicker,” one user commented on Musgraves’ Instagram.

Another fan seemed to take Musgraves’ nature motif literally: “suddenly the world is brighter, the air is fresher, and I feel alive again.”

Musgraves last dropped a solo album in 2021 with star-crossed, which chronicled the demise of her marriage to musician Ruston Kelly. The pair divorced in July 2020 after three years of marriage.

Featured photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)