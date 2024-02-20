Behind the Meaning of “Deeper Well” by Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves‘ latest release, “Deeper Well,” sees the singer-songwriter find a new way forward–both in her personal life and sonically. The acoustic guitar-led track is simple in scope but deeply impactful. Find the meaning behind this song, below.

Behind the Meaning

Musgraves takes a turn in “Deeper Well.” She’s done the blithe, romantic hits. She’s done the bitting breakup anthems. Now, she’s turning her attention inward.

My Saturn has returned

When I turned 27

Everything started to change

In the first chorus, Musgraves cuts out any negative energy in her life, including her “friends” and past partners. No regrets, baby / I just think that maybe / You go your way and I’ll go mine, she sings. In an effort to take care of herself, she digs a little deeper and start pulling from a more fitting life source: I’ve found a deeper well.

I used to wake and bake

Roll out of bed, hit the gravity bong that I made

And start the day

For a while, it got me by

Everything I did seemed better when I was high

I don’t know why

In the second verse, Musgraves cuts out her bad habits–another life-sucking thing in her opinion. So, I’m getting rid of the habits that I feel are real good at wasting my time / No regrets, baby / I just think that maybe it’s natural when things lose their shine, she sings.

The things I was taught only took me so far, had to figure the rest out myself

And then I found

I found a deeper well

The entirety of this song is about new beginnings. Musgraves sheds what isn’t serving her in an effort to move forward lighter, more focused, and hopefully toward a better outcome.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)