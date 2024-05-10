3 Songs For People Who Say They Don’t Like Pink Floyd

Even some of the most diehard classic rock fans will be the first to admit they don’t like Pink Floyd, but we’d like to offer a counter-argument: perhaps the problem isn’t Pink Floyd at all. Maybe, just maybe, you haven’t found the right track amidst the psychedelic rock band’s extensive discography.

Videos by American Songwriter

As one of the most recognizable names in the rock canon, we’ll acquiesce to the reality that some Pink Floyd songs are overplayed. How many times have you heard “Wish You Were Here” on your classic rock radio station? What about “Another Brick in the Wall?” For fans riding the fence, the sheer ubiquity of these top hits can be enough to turn someone off to the band’s whole schtick.

For some, the problem isn’t overplay at all but a distaste for the trippy soundscapes of “Echoes” or the nine parts of “Shine On You Crazy Diamond.” However, if you’ve found yourself annoyed, apathetic, or otherwise averse to Pink Floyd, we think these three tracks just might be able to change your mind.

“Young Lust” from ‘The Wall’

The dark, winding journey of Pink Floyd’s 1979 concept album ‘The Wall’ is admittedly not for the casual listener. Still, the band’s eleventh studio album features several commercially viable gems. And no, we’re not just talking about the anti-establishment hit “Another Brick in the Wall.” Even if you don’t like Pink Floyd, if you’re a fan of rock in general, then you’d likely be a fan of “Young Lust.”

Featuring driving guitar riffs and an infectious bass line, the song captures the sex-oriented hedonism typical within much of the classic rock genre. The track is cheeky, a bit brash, but most importantly, it embodies the best elements of straightforward rock and roll. From David Gilmour’s gritty, road-weary vocals to the chorus that explodes into background harmonies that just beg you to join, “Young Lust” is an iconic classic rock track certainly worthy of a listen (or three).

“San Tropez” from ‘Meddle’

Pink Floyd’s 1971 “San Tropez” is the penultimate track of the A-side to ‘Meddle,’ an album that ranges from weird to swinging and plenty else in between. “San Tropez” is the only track on the album that isn’t a collaborative effort between David Gilmour and Roger Waters. Waters, the band’s bassist, wrote the song entirely before presenting it to the band in the studio.

The track leans toward acoustic sensibilities with a sunny, French Riviera feel. It’s the type of song you listen to on an enjoyable sunny day (or in the dead of winter to warm your bones). Those who don’t like Pink Floyd might not even realize the psych-rock band is behind this jaunty, jazzy tune. Indeed, this track serves as a testament to the band’s ability not only to exemplify the genres we most often associate with them but also ones fans and critics wouldn’t expect.

“Us and Them/Any Colour You Like” from ‘Dark Side of the Moon’

Arguably one of the band’s most recognizable albums, ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ can also be divisive. Some superfans believe it to be a magnum opus, while others claim it’s reductive of Pink Floyd’s greater catalogue. If you don’t like Pink Floyd, chances are you’re exasperated at how many times you’ve heard the 7/4 bassline to “Money” or the wails of “Great Gig in the Sky.”

As a solution, we humbly offer two tracks off the record’s B-side: “Us and Them,” which seamlessly dissolves into “Any Colour You Like.” The former track highlights the harmonic magic David Gilmour and Roger Waters were able to produce after singing together for years, and the almost imperceptible transition into “Any Colour You Like” is a compositional feat that we believe could warm even the coldest of hearts toward Pink Floyd.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images