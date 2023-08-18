10 Best Rappers That Use ‘Lil’ in Their Name

Though “Lil” had been used sparingly as a prefix for stage names in the first couple of decades of hip-hop’s history, Lil Kim made it the flashiest moniker enhancer in the genre when she achieved mainstream appeal in the mid-1990s. Thanks to hits like “Crush On You” (1996), featuring fellow Junior M.A.F.I.A. group member Lil’ Cease, and “I Can Love You” (1997) with Mary J. Blige, Kim’s commercial visibility influenced many up-and-coming emcees to gravitate towards “Lil,” sparking a trend that still continues decades later.

Whether it be 2000s icons like Lil Wayne or Lil Jon, mid-2010s new-age stars like Lil Uzi Vert or Lil Yachty, or everyone in between, Lil has become synonymous with hip-hop. So, with that in mind, we’ve decided to compile a list of the 10 most impactful and impressive Lil’s to ever touch a microphone.

1. Lil Wayne

The No. 1 spot on this list is not really debatable. Whether it be his formal discography with the undeniable classics of Tha Carter series, or his underground-appealing mixtape series like Dedication, No Ceilings, and Sorry 4 the Wait, Wayne has cemented himself as one of the most beloved rappers of all time, of any generation. His influence is unmatched in more ways than one.

2. Lil’ Kim

The pioneer of the “Lil” craze, Lil Kim’s legacy is fortified by the hits she’s delivered like “Magic Stick” and “The Jump Off,” the female emcees she’s empowered like Nicki Minaj and the respect she’s earned from her legendary peers like The Notorious B.I.G. and Diddy.

3. Lil Uzi Vert

Emerging via the SoundCloud era of the mid-to-late-2010s, Lil Uzi Vert built up a cult following pretty quickly with hits like “Money Longer” and “XO Tour Llif3.” Now they enjoy a rockstar lifestyle, with their recent studio album Pink Tape notching them their third No. 1 album in a row.

4. Lil Baby

Rising in unison with fellow Young Thug protegé Gunna, Lil Baby captivated the trap-rap audience in the late 2010s and early 2020s thanks to anthems like “Freestyle” and “Drip Too Hard,” as well as Drake collaborations like “Yes Indeed,” “Wants and Needs,” and “Girls Want Girls.”

5. Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty, an artist who also earned acclaim via the SoundCloud era, has gone through many successful phases in his career. Whether it be his early, whimsical, trap-rap music with songs like “1Night” and “Minnesota,” or his newest psychedelic rock outfit on his 2023 album Let’s Start Here, Yachty continues to innovate his sound, re-defining what a “Lil” can be.

6. Lil Durk

Lil Durk has one of the most non-linear storylines in recent rap history. First elevating alongside Chief Keef with the Chicago drill scene in the early 2010s, Durk’s career plateaued out for a while from 2014-2018. Now, though, thanks to smash hits like “Back in Blood” with Pooh Shiesty and “Hellcats & Trackhawks,” as well as fiery collaborations with Drake and J. Cole, Durk is one of the most beloved trap-rappers in all of music at the moment.

7. Lil Jon

An instantly recognizable voice in any club setting in the 2000s, Lil Jon was truly one of one. With his explosive delivery and grimy voice, he was the driving force behind hits of solely the hip-hop variety like “Snap Yo Fingers,” or those that meshed rap with pop like “Yeah!” and “Do You Remember.”

8. Lil’ Flip

A Texas legend, Lil Flip’s notoriety as a battle rapper in the 1990s allowed him to pump out hits in the 200s, whether it be “Game Over (Flip)” and “Sunshine” in 2004, or “Turn It Up” with Chamilionaire in 2005.

9. Lil Peep

Before his death in 2017, Lil Peep was a truly beloved figure in the emo rap sub-genre birthed by the SoundCloud era. Alongside other acts like XXXTENTACION and Trippie Redd, Peep’s rock-influenced, melancholic bops like “Beamer Boy” and “Star Shopping” earned him undying love from his youthful followers.

10. Lil Tecca

In the later years of SoundCloud’s prominence, where it felt like “Lil” rappers were continuously spawning out of nowhere, Lil Tecca’s infectious melodies and masterful skill with Auto-Tune made the hip-hop community do a double take. Thanks to hits like “Ransom” and “Out of Love,” Tecca has been able to maintain relevance in the last half-decade as many of his peers have fallen out of favor with the same audience, full of short attention spans.

Photo: Michael Arthur