Red Hot Chili Peppers Unlimited Love Tour 2024: How To Buy Tickets And Upcoming Dates

Rock and roll hall-of-famers Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a new tour run for 2024 that they’re calling the Unlimited Love Tour. This new tour run will be taking Red Hot Chili Peppers all over America, starting in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum in December before wrapping up at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis, Missouri in late July.

The Chili Peppers are bringing a stacked lineup of supporting acts and openers for the Unlimited Love Tour. Fans can expect to see IRONTOM, Otoboke Beaver, Sean Kuti, Wand, Ken Carson, Kid Cudi, and even Ice Cube before they see RHCP in 2024.

If you’re looking to see Red Hot Chili Peppers live in 2024, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the most critically acclaimed bands in music. They have so many awards we can’t list them all, but the most notable are their 6 Grammy Awards, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction status, and of course their recent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Their supporting acts have a litany of awards to their names as well. Ice Cube also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and shares inductee status with the Chili Peppers in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his time in N.W.A. Kid Cudi has 2 Grammy Awards and has been nominated for his first Primetime Emmy.

If you want to see Red Hot Chili Peppers, supported by some of the best openers we’ve seen, you’ll want to act fast. Tickets are moving quickly and the Chili Peppers are known for selling out. To get official tickets to one of the hottest tours of 2024, head to StubHub or click here.

02/17 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino %

02/20 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater %

02/23 – Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival

02/28 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +

05/31 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge +

06/02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater +

06/05 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre =

06/07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater ^

06/18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

06/21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

06/26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~

06/28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

07/02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake =

07/05 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

07/12 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

07/15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

07/22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #

07/25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center @

07/30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @

+ With Ken Carson and IRONTOM

= With Kid Cudi and IRONTOM

^ With Wand and IRONTOM

* With IRONTOM

~ With Ice Cube and IRONTOM

# With Seun Kuti & Egypt80 and IRONTOM

@ With Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM

FAQs

When do tickets for the Red Hot Chili Peppers Unlimited Love 2024 Tour go on sale?

Tickets for the latest tour by Red Hot Chili Peppers are on sale now. Some of their shows are already selling quickly, so if you want to see the band live we recommend getting your tickets now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Red Hot Chili Peppers 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets for Red Hot Chili Peppers’ latest tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Red Hot Chili Peppers Unlimited Love 2024 Tour?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Unlimited Love Tour as tickets for all shows are already on sale now.

How much do Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 36 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

StubHub has a different limit for each transaction depending on the venue and how many tickets are left available for purchase.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Red Hot Chili Peppers Unlimited Love 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Red Hot Chili Peppers are offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for their latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of the current dates the Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced for their latest run of shows, they’re ending their first leg of the Unlimited Love tour in July.

They may add more dates so check back later if you don’t already see a city or venue near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Red Hot Chili Peppers Unlimited Love 2024 Tour concert?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Red Hot Chili Peppers tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Red Hot Chili Peppers merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Red Hot Chili Peppers Unlimited Love 2024 Tour?

Red Hot Chili Peppers are bringing a wide range of guests on their tour to support them, including some up-and-coming acts and some that are much more established.

For their Unlimited Love tour, the Chili Peppers will be joined by IRONTOM, Otoboke Beaver, Sean Kuti, Wand, Ken Carson, Kid Cudi, and even Ice Cube. Most concerts include two of the guests from the list above, giving fans even more of a reason to go.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to Red Hot Chili Peppers through StubHub, or by clicking here.

