Simon & Garfunkel’s 8 Greatest Hits

When we think of perfect harmonies, we think of Simon & Garfunkel. The two were like pads of melting butter turned to song. With Paul Simon penning most of the lyrics and Art Garfunkel (and his wild electrified hair) supplying the blissful vocal support, they were some of the best American song men of their time.

The musicians met in elementary school in Queens, New York City in 1953. The two old friends originally called themselves “Tom & Jerry” but soon took on their own names once they started to earn positive attention for their work.

Simon & Garfunkel rose to fame in the ’60s with the burgeoning folk scene, which included other artists like Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell. Here we present to you Simon & Garfunkel’s Greatest Hits.

“The Sound of Silence”

“The Boxer”

“Mrs. Robinson”

“Bridge Over Troubled Water”

“Cecelia”

“America”

“Scarborough Fair”

“Kathy’s Song”