We Asked AI to Rewrite “Black Hole Sun” About the Moon – Check Out the Results

It’s a song of a generation. It’s a signature 1990s hit and it’s a track that makes any top-10 grunge songs list. It’s “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden and an all-time classic. But one thing that’s great about classic songs—they’re fun to play with.

That’s why we asked ChatGPT to rewrite the favorite Soundgarden song, flipping it instead of turning it into a song about the sun’s silver cousin, the moon.

“Moonbeam Satellite”

(Verse 1)

In the silver night, where the shadows loom,

A pale moon rises, in a velvet room,

Craters like canyons, secrets they hold,

In the quiet of space, mysteries unfold.

(Chorus)

Moonbeam satellite, in the midnight sky,

Won’t you take me on a lunar ride?

Moon, Moon, bring me your light,

Guide me through the cosmic night.

(Verse 2)

In your tranquil glow, we find our way,

A celestial ballet, night into day,

Cold and distant, yet a beacon so bright,

In your silver seas, dreams take flight.

(Chorus)

Moonbeam satellite, in the midnight sky,

Won’t you take me on a lunar ride?

Moon, Moon, bring me your light,

Guide me through the cosmic night.

(Bridge)

But beware the dark side, where secrets reside,

Hidden in shadows, where the stars can’t hide,

In the cratered valleys, where legends unfurl,

The mysteries of the moon, a celestial pearl.

(Verse 3)

Through the telescopes, we watch your face,

A cratered canvas, in the vastness of space,

You’ve witnessed eons, and stories untold,

A silent sentinel, as the universe unfolds.

(Chorus)

Moonbeam satellite, in the midnight sky,

Won’t you take me on a lunar ride?

Moon, Moon, bring me your light,

Guide me through the cosmic night.

(Outro)

In the lunar night, we’ll explore and roam,

A celestial journey, making Earth our home,

Black Hole Moon, in your embrace we find,

A world of wonder, in the lunar grind.

Final Thoughts

“Black Hole Sun” was written by the band’s singer Chris Cornell while in the car. When he got home, he sang what he’d come up with into a little tape recorder. From that comes this epic song. And from the epic ’90s single comes this 2023 AI rendition. What do you think of its lunar twist? Does “Moonbeam Satellite” tickle your grunge fancy?

