Taylor Swift’s Most Memorable (At Times, Infamous) Award Show Moments

Taylor Swift is no stranger to awards shows. She’s taken home an impressive list of accolades this year alone. On top of taking home trophies, Swift has made many memorable moments while attending the industry’s buzziest nights. From career-spanning performances to infamous speeches, and more, find our four favorite Swift award show moments, below.

1. A Career-spanning set the 2019 American Music Awards

Bouncing back and forth between albums seems like light work for Swift given the success of her Eras Tour, but she previewed that skill in 2019 at the American Music Awards. While accepting the award for “Artist of the Decade,” Swift performed highlights from her past albums. Hits featured in the medley included “Love Story,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Lover,” and more. It was the first taster of what we all know now: Swift has countless hits to dust off and wow us with.

2. Girl power at the 2015 American Music Awards

Swift is known for many things, including her star-studded group of friends. Swift highlighted a group of those powerful models, musicians, and actors at the 2015 AMAs to great appeal. Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and more were in attendance. Swift has routinely sought to highlight talented women. This is just one example of that goal.

3. That infamous Kanye West moment (and Taylor’s graceful reaction)

We all know the infamous moment when Kanye West decided to take matters into his own hands at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. It was a slight that won’t soon be forgotten and was later drudged up again in 2016 when West released “Famous.” It earns a spot on this list, not for West’s interruption of Swift, but because of her grace in that moment. As awkward as it was, Swift rallied as well as she could, later coming back on the stage to have her moment–thanks to Beyoncé.

4. Announcing Midnights at the 2022 Video Music Awards

After weeks of teasing a potential project, Swift finally revealed Midnights at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. It was an exciting moment for all Swifties, who had been starving for new material from Swift. The album would go on to be a rousing success for Swift and help usher in her career-making Eras Tour.

