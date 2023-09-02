Bastille Recruit Hans Zimmer for Symphonic 10th Anniversary Version of “Pompeii”

In 2013, Bastille evolved from a rising indie band to an internationally-known hitmaker with their infectious single “Pompeii.” To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the British group recruited award-winning composer Hans Zimmer to create a sweeping new version of the platinum-selling track.

The result is “Pompeii MMXXIII,” a stunning reimagining of the band’s trademark song. Zimmer’s carefully layered orchestral accompaniment adds a more subdued but timeless quality to the anthemic track.

“Having the opportunity to work with the living legend that is Hans Zimmer and his brilliant team has been an absolute dream,” Bastille frontman Dan Smith says in a statement. “Working with them on this new version of ‘Pompeii’ has been incredible and has put the biggest smiles on our faces throughout the whole wonderfully surreal experience.”

“It’s been proven time and time again that a beautiful, crafted song by a great band can have many lives, and Pompeii is a shining example of this,” Zimmer adds. “Working hand in hand with Bastille and my team at Bleeding Fingers has been an exhilarating experience and an honor to be part of this remarkable journey. I’m so excited to share this rendition with you all!”

“Pompeii MMXXIII” follows the July release of Bad Blood X, an extended version of the band’s breakout debut album. Bastille is currently on the road performing headlining dates across the U.S. and Canada to celebrate their record and single’s 10th anniversary.

Concertgoers can expect a mix of early tracks and later fan favorites to be played during the stint of special shows, which wraps up with a stop in Forest Hills, New York, on September 22. You can find additional information on the tour and available ticketing options by visiting Bastille’s official website.

Listen to Bastille and Hans Zimmer’s captivating “Pompeii MMXXIII” below:

Photo by Sarah Louise Bennett, Courtesy of Chuff Media