Nicki Minaj Drops New Single, Says ‘Pink Friday 2’ Will Be “Best Album Released in Years”

Today (September 1), Nicki Minaj released “Last Time I Saw You,” believed to be the third promotional single for her upcoming album Pink Friday 2. Following up chart successes like “Super Freaky Girl” (August 2022) and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” (March 2023), where Minaj employs a more aggressive rap approach, “Last Time I Saw You” instead leans more into Minaj’s pop side.

With her soft-spoken, elegantly sung I wish I’da hugged you tighter the last time that I saw you hook, this new track from Minaj sees her tackle topics relating to heartbreak and melodrama. Crafting lyrics that perfectly fit the song’s motifs, she laments about missed opportunities with a lover consistently in the verses.

Them nights we wish never ended

Those rules that we wish we bended

Heartbreak that we never mended

Those messages we unsended

Best friends we somehow unfriended

Simultaneously with the release of “Last Time I Saw You,” Minaj uploaded a message to her official website, thanking her fans and divulging her thoughts about the latest single.

“I can’t thank you enough for your love and continued support,” she wrote. “I have not been excited about the release of a song to this extent for maybe… I don’t know I can’t even tell you, I don’t even remember when! I hope that it’s therapeutic for you. I hope that even after, it makes you reflect and that if you are reflecting on a time, or a person that you wish you could go back in time and have a do over etc… I hope that you are still able to smile at the end of the song by realizing that you now have a chance to treat the people that you love, that are still in your life the way that expresses to them what they mean to you.”

Additionally, the iconic 40-year-old also included a tidbit about her impending fifth studio album Pink Friday 2, slated to release on November 13. Emphasizing how impressive it will be, as she has done numerous times in the past, Minaj’s excitement for the LP is palpable.

“In the meantime, please enjoy the song as much as I have enjoyed creating it, and just know that ‘Pink Friday 2’ is going to be the best album thats been released in years!!! LOVE YOU,” she added.

In accordance with her instructions listed above, check out Nick Minaj’s “Last Time I Saw You” below.

