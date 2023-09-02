The Texas Roots and Laid-Back Ethos Behind Jimmy Buffet’s Classic “Margaritaville”

In 1976, Jimmy Buffett had just finished a tour with his group the Coral Reef Band. They had played a few shows in Texas, and while Buffett was in Austin, Texas he discovered a new cocktail at the Mexican restaurant Lung’s Cocina del Sur restaurant, which was once situated at 2700 W. Anderson Lane. Inspired by imbibing the frozen cocktails, Buffett began writing “Margaritaville” in Austin and finished the song in Key West, Florida.

At the time, more tourists were beginning to flood into Key West, which helped Buffett capture more of the spirit of the song. Born in Mississippi and raised in Alabama, Buffett didn’t go to Key West until 1971 and was able to capture the essence of life there as more of a spectator.

The Meaning of “Margaritaville”

The ethos of “Margaritaville” is the picture of life in a tropical environment from the sponge cakes, feathers, bodies covered in oil, old men in tank tops, shrimps cooking, and lots of salt, salt, salt — for the margaritas, of course.

In the song, Buffett also references his fans, known as Parrotheads, who are baking in the sun.

Nibblin’ on sponge cake

Watchin’ the sun bake

All of you Parrotheads covered with oil

And feathers, and signs, and pins

Strummin’ my six string on my front porch swing

Smell those shrimp, hey they’re beginnin’ to boil

Bubble, bubble, bubble, bubble

Wastin’ away again in Margaritaville

Searchin’ for my long lost shaker of salt

Salt, salt, salt

Some people claim that there’s a woman to blame

And I know this is somebody’s fault

Stayed Here All Season

Buffet mentions a few women including one from Nantucket, or maybe the Vineyard [Martha’s Vineyard].

I don’t know the reason

Stayed here all season

With nothing to show but that brand new tattoo

Hell yes, it hurts

But it’s a real beauty

Oh, I think she might be a Nantucket cutie

Or maybe she’s from the Vineyard

I haven’t got a clue

Along with all the sights, sounds, and smells depicted in the song, “Margaritaville” represents any sunny and tropical place in the world with plenty of booze in the blender.

I blew out my flip flop

Stepped on a pop top

I broke my leg twice, I had to limp on back home

But there’s booze in the blender

And soon it will render

That frozen concoction that helps me hang on

Hang on, hang on, hang on

“Wasting Away in Austin, Texasville”

When Buffett got down to it, “Margaritaville” was written in five minutes. He only needed a title. “I was going to call it “Wasting Away in Austin, Texasville,” said Buffett, who eventually paid homage to his new favorite cocktail instead.

Recorded at Criteria Studios in Miami, “Margaritaville” was produced by Norbert Putnam. The two had previously worked together in Nashville, but Buffett insisted on being near the water to record, so they landed in Miami.

“One day in the studio, he comes in and starts telling me about a day he had in Key West,” remembered Putnam in 2003. “He was coming home from a bar and he lost one of his flip-flops and he stepped on a beer can top and he couldn’t find the salt for his Margarita. He says he’s writing lyrics to it and I say ‘That’s a terrible idea for a song.’ He comes back in a few days later with ‘Wasted Away Again In Margaritaville’ and plays it and right then everyone knows it’s a hit song. Hell, it wasn’t a song — it was a movie.”

The Business of “Margaritaville”

Released in 1977 on Buffett’s seventh album, Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes, “Margaritaville” was his commercial breakthrough, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, No. 1 Easy Listening chart, and even breaking the Hot Country Songs chart at No. 13. It was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2016.

After the success of “Margaritaville,” Buffett was thrilled because he could finally buy his own boat. But “Margaritaville” grew beyond the sea.

In 1985, Buffett opened a chain of Margaritaville-themed restaurants and stores in Key West. Throughout the years, Margaritaville expanded to more than 20 openings, including restaurants in Jamaica, New Orleans, Charleston, South Carolina, and Orlando, Florida, and more, in addition to themed merchandise and clothing.

Buffett is worth $1 billion, according to a Forbes report in April 2023, and his 28 percent stake in Margaritaville Holdings was reportedly worth an estimated $180 million.

Covers

In 1999, Buffett sang “Margaritaville” with Alan Jackson for Jackson’s album Under The Influence. Former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar covered “Margaritaville,” a duet with Toby Keith, on his album Sammy Hagar & Friends album. Keith also featured the song on his 2013 album, Drinks After Work.

“Margaritaville” has come to symbolize a carefree Caribbean lifestyle—what some in Key West call Keys disease,” said Buffett on the success of the song. “I was lucky enough to get my thumb on the pulse beat of what people perceived the tropics to be.”

Thank you

Closing “Margaritaville,” Buffet leaves off with the most fitting sentiment, embodying most of his music, and his spirit. He said it best:

I love my job

Thank you

Thank you again, Parrotheads

Not only for tonight, but 30 years of doing this, uh

I just feel very lucky to be doing it

Here’s a little song to send you on your way

Thank you again, everybody

We love you

Credit: The Denver Post (Denver Post via Getty Images