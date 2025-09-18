Remembering Fallen Oak Steve Sanders on What Would Have Been His 72nd Birthday

If you’re an Oak Ridge Boys fan, you probably know the name Steve Sanders. Sanders replaced William Lee Golden as the group’s baritone singer for a while, starting in the late ‘80s. And if Sanders was still alive today, he would be 73 years old.



The group’s Richard Sterban wrote in his memoir: “Steve was a talented singer—and a heck of a showman. But he fought the demons of depression and drink. They were equal partners in his troubles, his professional demise, and sadly, his premature death in 1998.”



Born Sept. 17, 1952, in Richland, Georgia, the singer’s story is one of brilliance and brevity. Sanders was a child prodigy, singing gospel music under the nickname “Little Stevie.” Sanders was cutting gospel records, performing on Broadway in The Yearling, and landing roles in television and film, including appearances on Gunsmoke and Otto Preminger’s Hurry Sundown. At the same time, his friends played in Little League. His father, Herbert, reportedly marveled when his young son sang along to a hymn at the family piano.



By the 1980s, The Oak Ridge Boys was one of country music’s most recognizable quartets – and Sanders was in their orbit. Initially, he worked behind the scenes, playing rhythm guitar for their touring band and writing for the group’s publishing company. In 1987, he took his turn in their spotlight. Golden, known for his long hair and beard, left the band and pursued a solo career. Sanders stepped up to fill the vacant baritone part on stage and in the studio. His addition was the first major line-up change the Oaks had endured since they became successful. And while Sanders’ arrival could have destabilized the band in its hitmaking era, he modernized the band for their next chapter.

Videos by American Songwriter

Steve Sanders Delivered the Oak Ridge Boys to a New Era

The group turned out a few of its most well-known hits while Sanders was in the band. His first single as lead vocalist was “Gonna Take a Lot of River.” The up-tempo heartbreak song hit No. 1 in 1988. Critics noted that the song, produced by Jimmy Bowen, revitalized the Oaks’ sound by recording each voice separately rather than stacked together. The technique gave their trademark harmonies new clarity. Sanders’ baritone on the first verse gave the single a new flavor without confusing the group’s identity. The hits continued with “No Matter How High.” Sanders also covered the lead vocal on the song. Written by Joey Scarbury and Even Stevens, “No Matter How High” became the group’s 17th and final Billboard country No. 1 in March 1990. The music video featured the singers with their mothers. Then in 1991, “Lucky Moon” climbed to No. 6. Billboard praised the song for unleashing the Oaks’ “rich, buoyant harmonies” and marking their last Top 10.



The band’s success with Sanders at the front proved he was more than just a replacement. He helped extend the Oaks’ relevance well into a new decade.



Sterban later wrote, “Steve Sanders, in replacing [Golden], did a fine and admirable job, and we still made some No. 1 records with him in the group.”



However, off stage, Sanders was struggling in many areas. Legal fights with his first wife and financial strain began to attract negative press, and it was stressful for the band. The Los Angeles Times reported that “after Sanders left, citing personal problems that included court battles with his first wife, Golden rejoined the group.”

“Misunderstandings Caused By Lack of Communication”

Sterban was candid about the situation in his memoir.

“Looking back, more than anything else, we suffered misunderstandings caused by a lack of communication,” he wrote.



Sanders left the Oak Ridge Boys in 1995 and died three years later. He died by suicide on June 10, 1998, in Cape Coral, Florida. He was 45.



Remembering Sanders means acknowledging his entire story. He was the child star who grew into a showman capable of fronting one of country music’s most famous quartets. He was also a man who struggled with depression, alcohol, and legal woes. Sanders’ voice defined a vital era of The Oaks’ history.

(Photo by: Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)