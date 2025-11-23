Remembering the Humorous and Insightful Career of Todd Snider With 3 of His Greatest Songs

On Friday, November 14, 2025, the alt-country and folk music world lost one of its most committed, comical, and sincere players—Todd Snider. In the niche corners of the Nashville country music industry, Snider was a figure who not only entertained but also educated, primarily in an emotional sense.

During his time, Snider collaborated with Jason Isbell, Loretta Lynn, Jimmy Buffett, and John Prine. Like many of his contemporaries and inspirations, he was a songwriter’s songwriter, and we are remembering that fact by shedding light on three of his greatest songs.

“Just Like Old Times”

At its foundation, Todd Snider’s 2006 single “Just Like Old Times” alludes to the very thing he seemingly did—live outside the “normal” confines of society. Like many songwriters do, Snider was an individual who marched to the beat of his own drum, and that song is a testament to just that, and the people who live their lives in a similar manner.

We could go on for days about the vivid and symbolic imagery embedded in this song, but we’ll dive into this one line: “Living out our own kind of American dream / Old times / Your goal was always the same as mine / You didn’t want to throw a fishing line in that old main stream.” Chew on that for a while; it’ll be worth it.

“Beer Run”

Todd Snider’s 2002 track “Beer Run” is witty, incredibly humorous, and cinematic in every sense of the word. In the song, Snider tells the simple tale of a bunch of high, underage dudes looking to score a case of beer before they head to a Robert Earl Keen concert.

If you’re looking to get lost in philosophical thought, then maybe try another Snider song, but if you’re looking for a great story chock-full of nostalgia, then go ahead and press play on this one. You’ll be laughing and reminiscing on the days when you, too, were going from one hit of dopamine to the next.

“The Devil You Know”

On this 2006 single, Snider invites you to ponder the political systemic injustices of the United States of America. While it is a protest song in a sense, the song is also a gripping thriller narrative as well as an emotionally charged journalistic report—it has a bit of everything, and in terms of its writing, leaves no stone unturned.

In short, the song tells the tale of a young bank robber who makes a pit stop at the speaker’s home, which then the speaker aids him in his escape by giving him his car. We could bore you with our analysis, but you should just go ahead and listen to this song, because, to us, it is truly one of the greatest protest songs of all time.

Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic