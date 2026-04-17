Remembering When a German-Language Song About a Classical Composer Topped the US Charts in 1986

It was Mozart-mania for a while there in the mid-80s. The film Amadeus arrived in 1984 and served up prime Oscar bait. And then there was “Rock Me Amadeus”, which came along a year later and became a No. 1 pop hit.

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You can claim that the song rode the trends of both the interest in Mozart and US pop fans’ brief flirtation with songs sung in German. Or you can simply credit “Rock Me Amadeus” as a piece of pop wizardry via two clever producers and an artist with charisma that Old Wolfie himself would have appreciated.

The Rise of Falco

Born Johann Holzel, the artist who would come to be known as Falco was a study in contradictions. Although he made his musical bones on the punk scene, he dressed dapperly. And while he mostly maintained an introverted personality, he quickly transformed into a cocksure rock-star persona when the lights hit the stage.

After some minor successes, Falco, who hailed from the Vienna, Austria area, scored a major German hit in 1981 with the song “Der Kommissar”, a unique musical combination of synth-pop and rap with dark lyrical themes. (The British band After The Fire scored a US hit with an English translation of the song.) When his next few singles didn’t fare as well, Falco went out looking for new collaborators.

That search brought him into the orbit of the Dutch brothers Rob and Ferdi Bolland. Once artists in their own right, the Bolland brothers were building a reputation as internationally successful writers-producers. The collaboration between this duo and Falco led to “Rock Me Amadeus”, although the principals later disagreed on who contributed what.

Worldwide Success

Falco would claim in interviews that it was natural for him as an Austrian to write about Mozart. But the Bolland brothers later insisted that Falco resisted the idea at first because it seemed like too obvious a connection. They claimed that, once convinced, Falco, who received joint songwriting credit with the brothers, contributed little beyond a few improvised lines.

In any case, the core version of “Rock Me Amadeus” featured Falco rap-singing in the verses in German about how Mozart was an early prototype for a rock star. The throbbing synth-pop backdrop opens up for a wild, chanted chorus, over which Falco lets loose with some thrilling ad-libbed screams in the fadeout.

Because the plan was always for the song to go worldwide, the Bolland brothers oversaw many remixes. That included a version that caught fire in America, one in which Mozart’s life highlights are recited in English in between bursts of rock guitar.

The Aftermath

In 1984, Nena’s “99 Luftballons”, another German-language song, made it to No. 2 in the US. “Rock Me Amadeus” did one better. Armed with a video featuring Falco in full control of the proceedings whether in a tailored tuxedo or face powder and wig, the song, released as a single in May 1985, hit the top of the US charts in early 1986.

Falco enjoyed one more US hit in the follow-up single “Vienna Calling”. His success after that was more muted and more limited to European markets. Meanwhile, his personal life hit hard times due to drugs and drink. He died in 1998 at only 40 years old when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a bus in the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, “Rock Me Amadeus” has transcended novelty song status and “only in the 80s” shrugs. The song expertly highlighted the star power of its inspiration while also shining a light on the similar qualities of its performer.

Photo by Peter Noble/Redferns