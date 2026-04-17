3 One-Hit Wonders From 1971 That Use Uniquely Weird Instruments

When you’re creating a new piece of music, sometimes you have to use what’s at hand to get your message across. When inspiration strikes, sometimes you don’t have the right guitar or keyboard at your disposal. But you’ve still got to get the melody out—now!

Videos by American Songwriter

That’s what we wanted to showcase here below. We wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day that took advantage of whatever was around to make their songs stand out. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1971 that use weird instruments.

“In The Summertime” by Mungo Jerry from ‘Electronically Tested’ (1971)

Have you ever been in a room when a jam has broken out? If not, all you have to do is put on this track from the early 1970s and you’ll understand what it’s all about. Someone picks up an acoustic guitar, someone grabs an upright bass (or a mop attached to a bucket), someone grabs a jug, another grabs a banjo, and all of a sudden you’re putting together a song with makeshift tools. It’s the best! And Mungo Jerry’s 1971 hit “In The Summertime”, which hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, showcases that vibe perfectly—jug and all.

“Sweet City Woman” by The Stampeders from ‘Against The Grain’ (1971)

Speaking of banjos, the twangy, off-kilter instrument is featured in this 1971 track by The Stampeders. In fact, the instrument is such a big part of the tune, which hit No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, that it’s mentioned in the lyrics by lead vocalist Rich Dodson. On the offering, Dodson sings, “The banjo and me, we got a feel for singing.” Indeed, on the song, the trio rolls along like a train on the tracks, banjo chu-chunking, chu-chunking the whole way through.

“Hocus Pocus” by Focus from ‘Moving Waves’ (1971)

Opening with traditional classic rock electric guitar, this song quickly moves in a number of other directions. Not only is there whistling, scatting and yodeling, but there is also a flute taking over at the 4:30 mark to bring some high-pitched melodies to this strange sonic brew. Somehow, though, the lush composition all comes together. The offering hit No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. What a marvel, what a unique miracle of a song!

Featured Image by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns