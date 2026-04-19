Remembering When Paul McCartney Rushed Out Wings’ Debut Album in 1971

It sometimes seemed that Paul McCartney failed to comprehend just how engaged fans and critics were in everything he did from a musical standpoint. He was often taken aback by criticisms of certain records that he never intended as masterworks.

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His post-Beatles band, Wings, was always fighting an uphill battle with critics. And that began in 1971. That’s when McCartney rushed out their debut album, Wild Life, with plenty of spontaneity and little polish.

Taking Wings

Although reviews were mixed at best for McCartney’s first two post-Beatles albums, the solo McCartney and then Ram, credited to him and his wife Linda, they contained material that grabbed the public’s attention. That included big hit singles like “Maybe I’m Amazed” and “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey”.

After finishing Ram, which was released in May 1971, McCartney started writing a new batch of songs with Linda. And he immediately thought that they’d be suited for a band he was thinking of starting. With Linda already on board, he recruited guitarist Denny Laine, formerly of The Moody Blues, and Denny Seiwell, who had played on Ram, to form Wings.

They wouldn’t play live until the start of 1972. Instead, inspired by how quickly Bob Dylan had churned out the album New Morning in 1970, McCartney decided that the band’s first task would be a new LP. In July 1971, the quartet assembled at Macca’s homemade studio in Scotland to rehearse.

Something ‘Wild’

Rehearsal lasted just a few days before Wings were headed to EMI Studios to start proper recording. In addition to the songs McCartney already had in the hopper, he wrote a few more on the spot in the studio. Many of the recordings for the album that would be named Wild Life were captured on the initial take.

McCartney announced the formation of Wings in August 1971. They headed back in for overdubs in the following months. Wings released Wild Life in December 1971. Let’s just say that most critics were less than impressed with what they heard.

Despite McCartney trying to get out ahead of the game by suggesting Wild Life wasn’t meant to be groundbreaking, critics still piled on the moment they heard it. Perhaps if Paul had thrown his weight behind one surefire hit from the record, it would have been a better way to introduce the band. Instead, no singles emanated from the LP.

‘Life’ as We Know It

Listening to it now, Wild Life didn’t deserve the critical lashing it received. While there’s nothing resembling a breakthrough song, it’s a lot of fun, even if occasionally half-formed. Highlights include the reggae-tinged cover of “Love Is Strange” and “Dear Friend”, an attempt to mend fences with John Lennon.

Wings continued to take a critical beating for a few more years after Wild Life put them on the wrong foot. Not until Band On The Run arrived in 1973 would they right the ship. By that time, they were down to three members and had been counted out by many in the music press. But history has proven that Paul McCartney is at his best when he’s underestimated.

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