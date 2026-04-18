3 Rock Songs From the 1980s Everyone Pretends They Don’t Love

The 1980s were a unique era for rock. Every emotion was turned up to 11, and the sub-genres of rock were skewed to all ends of the spectrum. This makes songs from that era easy to spot. They all keep a timestamp on them, which can shorten their enduring reputation. But that doesn’t mean they stop being good. Though the three 80s rock songs below are all considered cheesy by some modern standards, they remain anthemic efforts by once-in-a-generation bands.

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“Don’t Stop Believin’” — Journey

If any song is indicative of the 80s arena rock sound, it’s Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” This hit helped to establish the rock sound of that era, leaving behind the soft, folkier sound of the 70s. This song was immensely popular in the 80s and continues to have its listeners today. But there are some who can’t see past this hit’s overplay and relative cheesiness. Some people claim not to like this song, and I can’t help but feel like they are just posturing.

How could you hate this 80s classic? Sure, it’s a bit overwrought in terms of emotion, but it’s the kind of earnestness that we could all use a bit more of today.

“Can’t Fight This Feeling” — REO Speedwagon

In a similar vein, some listeners claim to think REO Speedwagon’s “Can’t Find This Feeling” is too cheesy for modern-day audiences. It’s now seen as a schmaltzy throwback rather than anything else. But, if you give this song its proper due, you can listen to it as it was intended to be heard: as a powerhouse ballad with stellar vocals and relatable lyrics.

If we all just shrugged off any notion of this song being cheesy, we’d earn back the right to listen to one of the most passionate love songs in rock history.

Songfacts: Can’t Fight This Feeling | REO Speedwagon This song was featured in the South Park episode “Miss Teacher Bangs a Boy.” (thanks, Jeana – Sterling Heights, MI)

“Pour Some Sugar On Me” — Def Leppard

Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar On Me” is often reduced to being a good karaoke song and nothing more. While in the 80s, this song was raw and provocative, by today’s standards, it feels a little PG—effectively ruining its aim. However, if we can lose our modern sensibilities for a moment, this song can regain its meaning.

“Love is like a bomb, baby, c’mon get it on / Livin’ like a lover with a radar phone,” the opening verse reads. Though it shows signs of age, this song still hits hard. Revisit it above to be reminded why it has endured the way that it has.

(Photo by Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images)