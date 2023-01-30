Review: Abe Partridge Offers an Objective Perspective

Abe Partridge/Alabama Skies/independent

3.5 out of Five Stars

Abe Partridge has built a respectable career as a singer and songwriter simply by sharing honesty and integrity. His latest EP, Alabama Skies, offers an homage to the state he calls home and the observations and opinions he shares without reservation.

Although the EP offers a prelude to a forthcoming full-length album, tentatively titled, Love in the Dark, it expresses an array of songs and sentiments that run the gamut from the tender feelings shared in “Young Love (Alabama Skies)” to a robust rant, simply titled “Abe Partridge’s 403rd Freakout.” Likewise, the cynicism and suspicion running through “Pop Country is for Posers” and the downright discouraging “Breaking Up Christmas” makes it clear that Partridge is not Pollyanna. In fact, that distrust and suspicion run rampant throughout, with songs such as “Dumb” and “Fake It Til You Make It” coming across with an intent that stays true to their titles.

Still, those who have come to know Mr. Partridge are well aware of the fact that oftentimes his tongue can be planted firmly in cheek. And given the seriousness and foreboding of today’s everyday world, it’s nice to have someone who can tell it like it is and still maintain his own particular, and sometimes, peculiar posture. Ultimately, Alabama Skies creates an ambiance that’s as clear as it is captivating.

