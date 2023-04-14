Review: Another Supremely Tasty Offering from the Fruit Bats

Fruit Bats/A River Running to Your Heart/Merge Records

4 1/2out of Five Stars



Simply stated, the Fruit Bats may well be the best band to have escaped notice of the public as a whole. Given that fact, anyone who remains unaware ought not consider themselves alone. Despite a collective career that spans 25 years, the band remains enormously unknown. That said, the Fruit Bats can’t be faulted. They specialize in effusive indie rock, bolstering an approach that’s articulate, and sophisticated, and yet never reticent when it comes to delving into the arena occupied by intelligent power pop. In other words, they share a sound that easily transcends the usual prefab posturing that passes for modern music these days. And they do it without conceding to any specific commercial concerns.

Credit Eric Johnson, the band’s helmsman and continuing constant for maintaining that steady stride, and keeping the band’s approach both fresh and flawless all at the same time. Granted, that’s not an easy task, but even while echoing certain strains—the sounds of the ‘60s, ’70s, and ‘80s to a great degree—there’s nothing precious or predictable about the music they make.

That clearly applies to the band’s new album, its title seemingly referring to the impactful emotional connection that’s shared throughout. On songs such as “Waking Up In Los Angeles,” “See the World By Night,” “Tacoma” and “Jesus Tap Dancing Christ (It’s Good To Be Home),” Johnson makes no secret of his overt enthusiasm, even at a time when optimism of this sort seems so sadly in short supply.

So too, he doesn’t limit his efforts when it comes to expressing grander intents and the deep desire to make music that partakes of a grander ambition.“Dim North Star” and “The Deep Well” in particular soar on the strength of inspired intent, creating a series of captivating soundscapes that can’t help but leave their audiences enthralled.

Ultimately then, A River Running to Your Heart qualifies as a complete triumph and one that serves Fruit Bats’ legacy well. To describe it as simply exceptional doesn’t say it all.

Photo by Chantal Anderson / All Eyes Media