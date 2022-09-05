Review: Kris Kristofferson—A Songwriter for All Seasons

Kris Kristofferson/Live At Gilley’s Pasadena, TX-September 15, 1981/New West Records

Four out of Five Stars

A masterful songwriter who is also known as an exceptional storyteller, Kris Kristofferson was in peak form when he performed at that famous Texas venue known as Gilley’s on September 15, 1981. Backed by his longstanding all-star band—guitarist Stephen Bruton, keyboard players Donnie Fritts and Glen Clark, drummer Sammy Creason, bassist Tommy McClure, and multi-instrumentalist Billy Swan, each a notable in his own right—Kristofferson and company put on a spectacular show highlighting any number of classics from his formidable catalog. Most are well known, but Kristofferson’s dry, dusty vocals imbue each of these entries with the drama and determination envisioned early on. Those who know “Me and Bobby McGee” as a result of Janis Joplin’s tender remake may be surprised at the gruff, somewhat hurried treatment Kristofferson gives it here, but the intensity shared here brings added emphasis in its stead.

Mainly though, Kristofferson comes across as a hard-bitten philosopher of sorts. Songs such as “Nobody Loves Anybody Anymore,” “Smile At Me Again” and “Same Old Song” convey the futility and frustration of trying to make one’s way in a decidedly difficult world. Likewise, seminal songs such as “Why Me,” “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down” and “For the Good Times” delve deeply into the very essence of the human experience with a poignancy and pathos that allows listeners to experience those exacting emotions for themselves.

At age 86, Kristofferson is getting up in years now and he’s no longer the young insurgent he once was. Yet his resolve remains intact—in the music he’s shared and the spirit that he brings to bear here. One can almost feel the electricity that was evident in the room that night, and it’s to the credit of New West Records that they chose to preserve it for posterity. Clearly, this was—and remains—a particularly inspiring encounter.

Photo courtesy New West Records

