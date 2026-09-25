Review: Slayyyter Brings Back the Kind of Pop Show You Have To Experience With a Nashville Tour Stop

It’s hard to imagine a more meteoric rise than the one genre-bender Slayyyter has been on this year. The artist, whose sound you can’t box in with conventional descriptors, has punched her way through niche stardom and become a must-see live act, one raucous crowd at a time. Her tour stop in Nashville on September 22 continued her reign as pop’s next marvel.

The culmination of years of hard work for Slayyyter and her die-hard fans came at Coachella in 2026, when she pulled focus from many of the other, bigger acts with mystifying crowd appeal and songs that make you want to dance and throw punches. Her latest album, and the purpose of her current tour, was meant to be her final work before her mainstream moment came and had everyone curious as to what this transfixing pop girl was up to. The concert footage flooded the internet, and suddenly everyone wanted to experience Slayyyter’s Worst Girl In America era for themselves.

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And seeing Slayyyter live is an experience. Perhaps more so than many other live acts today, a Slayyyter show is a partnership between artist and crowd. While she’s a strong enough performer for someone to sit back and watch her, there was no such thing as a passive onlooker at her Nashville stop at Brooklyn Bowl. Her music begs for someone to scream along, jump around, and stir up a little commotion on the dance floor. It’s less a request than a visceral reaction to what’s happening on stage.

You can’t listen to songs like “Yes Goddd” or “Crank” and not want to shed your inhibitions. Even the unreleased material she teased throughout the night earned impassioned reactions like they were fan favorites already.

Many of her songs are about the energy they bring. But that doesn’t come at the expense of powerful live vocals that rival the recorded versions. Slayyyter has unlocked a middle ground between unbridled, raw stage presence and polished talent. She put both on display in Nashville.

Her fans have said it countless times, but seeing a Slayyyter show feels like something from a bygone era. A commitment to being in the moment reverberates through the room. In a pop landscape where audiences feel somewhat detached, Slayyyter’s Worst Girl In The World Tour promises a different, full-bodied experience.

(Photo: Nick LeTellier/The Oriel)