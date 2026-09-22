3 Modern Artists That Are Making Era-Defining Music Right Now, and Not Enough People Are Noticing

These three artists are major stars in their niche, but the mainstream hasn’t supported them enough. These musicians live in the in-between and might get an impassioned response or a confused look if you mention them to someone else. Anyone you meet who falls into the latter category is really missing out on the era-defining sounds of these modern artists.

Madison Cunningham

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Madison Cunningham has earned wide recognition, with a Grammy to her name and countless fans who adore everything she releases. But even then, her mainstream appeal is far less than it should be. When you listen to her complex, mind-boggling production and songwriting, you have to ask yourself, “Why isn’t she one of the biggest artists in the world?”

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Cunningham has not been paid all her dues. Her latest album, Ace, is a masterclass in instrumentation and poignant storytelling. She doesn’t sacrifice one for the other, delivering a wholehearted experience from the words she sings to the tiny production trills that take multiple listens to catch. This modern artist is doing something truly era-defining with her singular sound.

Tiny Habits

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Vocal prowess doesn’t seem to top many lists in the modern music scene. Not to say there aren’t a plethora of excellent voices out there, but when we listen to the top pop acts of decades past, tastes have certainly changed. Trio Tiny Habits comes in to turn back the clock with their impossibly tight, warping harmonies. Their precision is nearly mathematical.

I don’t think it’s wild to say that, looking back, we’ll see these rising modern artists as era-defining tastemakers. Plenty of larger artists have tapped them as tour support or background artists on their albums, proving they stand out from the crowd despite being relatively early in their careers. They are a group on a quick rise but still deserve more praise than they’ve been given thus far.

Ryan Beatty

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Ryan Beatty, like the others on this list, has his fair share of fans and industry praise. But even so, those who aren’t tuned into what’s happening in his genre are missing out on what he has to offer. His latest album, Sweet Fortune, is a world-builder with songwriting that feels too personal to witness at times. His music is classic but has a modern pulse that makes it feel potent.

Beyond his own music, Beatty has proven himself an in-demand songwriter, penning cultural moments such as songs on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and Miley Cyrus’ “Something Beautiful”. He can do his own thing, but he’s tuned in enough also to know what the modern music scene desperately needs.

(Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)