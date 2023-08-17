Review: Talking Heads’ ‘Stop Making Sense’ Gets Classy 40th Anniversary Upgrade

Talking Heads

Stop Making Sense (Deluxe Edition)

(Warner Brothers/Rhino)

5 out of 5 stars

A little history is necessary here. In 1999, a previous “special edition” of Stop Making Sense (1984), a film of this now legendary Talking Heads tour, was reissued on CD, claiming its 16 tracks contained “all the songs from the classic movie.” At the time that was true. But things change.

Now though, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of director Jonathan Demme’s film, it’s back (again), remastered and elevated to 4k, including all 18 songs (in a fresh Dolby Atmos mix) the band played on their 1983 tour supporting its Speaking in Tongues release. Fans of the movie, and there are many, might remember that in 2009 it was already rereleased in a stunning Blu-ray remaster that featured many extras, including those two once excised tracks, “Cities” and “Big Business/I Zimbra,” probably cut for time considerations. They have returned to make this the ultimate version of the landmark flick.

That’s a lot of confusing permutations, but when you are dealing with an iconic documentary like Stop Making Sense, mentioned in any serious list of best concert films, these upgrades as better equipment appears, are welcome.

Along with the renewed activity on the film front, the music is also being upgraded, at least on vinyl, in a remastered, expansive double disc set with a new book of pictures and interviews. It includes all the music from the show. But currently, there is no CD equivalent.

All of this shouldn’t detract from the exuberant performances, compiled from the best bits captured over three nights, which find the Heads working with an expanded lineup. That includes three more utility players (extra guitar, keyboards, and percussion) along with two female backing vocalists, bringing the total to nine musicians occupying the stage. The additional members flesh out the more complex tunes, especially those from Remain in Light (“Crosseyed and Painless,” “Once in a Lifetime”) and bring extra oomph to a fiery “Burning Down the House” and their spirited revival of Al Green’s “Take Me to the River.” Byrne plays selections from his then-recent Catherine Wheel project (“What a Day That Was”), as do Chris Franz and Tina Weymouth in their Tom Tom Club guise with the megahit “Genius of Love.”

It all works.

Everything from the lighting, staging (Byrne starts with a solo, boom box accompanied “Psycho Killer” as the rest of the players gradually enter song by song), editing, band choreography,g and backing videos were skillfully and artfully crafted for a timeless quality. Demme captures it with perfectly placed cameras, long takes, and virtually no attention to the audience. Four decades later, the result is enhanced by improved technology.

Anyone who hasn’t experienced Stop Making Sense on the big screen is in luck since it is being rolled out to theatres once again. But in any format, this is a joyous and remarkably enduring classic that every music lover will appreciate.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns