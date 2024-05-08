Jason Aldean Talks His “Lifer Gig” as a Country Star and Possible Retirement: “I Mean Look at Like People Like The [Rolling] Stones”

Thanks to hit songs like “She’s Country”, “Burnin’ It Down”, and “The Truth”, Jason Aldean seemed to control the Hot Country Songs and the Country Airplay charts as over twenty of his singles landed No. 1. Add that with the numerous awards he accumulated along the way and it’s easy to see why Aldean is one of the biggest names in country music. Besides releasing hit songs and winning awards, Aldean continues to share his love for country music and his fans. He recently discussed the only reason he would retire from music.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sitting down with Taste of Country Nights, Aldean discussed an array of topics surrounding his accomplishments in country music. And although a successful name in country music, it appeared the singer had a great deal left to do. “There’s still a lot of things that I want to accomplish. You know, I feel like I’ve been able to accomplish a lot of the things that I set out to do, originally, and more.”

[RELATED: Jason Aldean Performs “Let Your Boys Be Country” at the CMT Music Awards Following Ban]

Jason Aldean Leaving Up To The Fans

Recalling his step into country music, Aldean added, “I think I’ve done things in my career that I never dreamed I would have done. I started playing music when I was 14 years old, I started playing clubs and kind of starting this whole process.” He continued, “For 30 years, I’ve been doing this, and I’ve spent most of my life trying to chase the music dream and then you kind of get there, and then it’s like, ‘All right, now you’re in it, what’s next?'”

When asked about his future and if he will ever retire, Aldean insisted, “I dunno, I feel like if you’re a musician, I feel like this is a job that it’s hard to retire from. It’s kind of a lifer gig, you know, I may not tour as much as I tour now, but I feel like I will probably always play in some capacity.”

Aldean did share that the fans held his future in their hands. Noting the only way he would retire is if fans stopped wanting to see his concerts. And showing just how long he wants to perform, Aldean pointed to The Rolling Stones. “I mean look at like people like the Stones — not that they’re 90, they’re up there, and they’re still going out playing stadiums. I just feel like this is one of those gigs that if you’re in it, you’re kind of a lifer.”

(Photo by Sarah Kerver/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)