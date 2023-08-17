Viral “Planet of the Bass” Music Video Drops

It’s been a week of viral music sensations. Earlier this week, country artist Oliver Anthony enjoyed a massive audience for his anti-government song. Next up in the viral carousel? Kyle Gordon, Brooks Allison, and Ms. Biljana Electronica for their “Planet of the Bass” parody.

The three released the new music video for “Planet of the Bass,” the summer sensation that takes comedic aim at the popular Eurovision music competition and the general surrealism of many European dance songs.

Last week, TikTok comedian Kyle Gordon shared a short clip of the late ’90s-inspired track and it very quickly began to garner traction on the platform – so much so that he plans to release a full version of the track. Read a portion of the song’s lyrics:

All of the dream (C’mon, c’mon!) / How does it mean? (Let’s go, everybody go!) / When the rhythm is glad (C’mon, c’mon!) / There is nothing to be sad (That’s right! Oh, that’s right!) / Danger and dance (C’mon, c’mon!) / Clapping the hands (Electric, electric!) / When we out in the space / On the planet of the bass, the pair sing in the earworm track.

“It was incredible to see the reaction from a packed house of, presumably, Eurodance fans who all knew the words to a song from a 50-second clip that’s only been out a week,” Gordon told NBC News after the performance.

“I might have gotten lucky with the Barbie movie coming out because [they are already talking about ] Barbie Girl’ [by Europop band Aqua], and then when they’re thinking about ‘Barbie Girl,’ they’re also thinking about Eurodance, generally,” he continued. “And so this kind of fits into the milieu and that’s obviously not something I planned.”

TV writer and parody songwriter Brooks Allison also shared on social media how he made the beat for the now-viral song. Fans can check that here.

Watch the new Planet of the Bass official music video below. And see just how does it mean!

