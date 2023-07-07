Talking Heads Drops Live Version of ‘Cities’

In celebration of A24‘s rerelease of the Talking Heads 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense, the band is dropping a reissue of the film’s soundtrack on August 18. The soundtrack will feature two live songs from the 1983 concert at Hollywood Pantages Theatre that were never released on a record until now. However, both songs were included in some home video releases of Stop Making Sense.

On July 7, the Talking Heads dropped a remastered live version of their song, “Cities,” which is one of the two previously unreleased songs included on the reissue of Stop Making Sense‘s soundtrack. In the song, Talking Heads frontman David Byrne energetically vocalizes the lyrics, I’m checkin’ ’em out/ checkin’ ’em out/ find a city/ find myself a city to live in.

In addition to the inclusion of two previously unreleased tracks on the reissue of Stop Making Sense‘s soundtrack, the album will be available as a limited-edition, double-vinyl set. The vinyl set comes with a booklet that features interviews with all four members of Talking Heads. In a passage from the booklet, Byrne states “We had done a live album before this [1982’s The Name of This Band Is Talking Heads], but coupled with the film, and with the improved mixes and sound quality, this record reached a whole new audience.

“As often happens, the songs got an added energy when we performed them live and were inspired by having an audience,” Byrne continues. “In many ways, these versions are more exciting than the studio recordings, so maybe that’s why a lot of folks discovered us via this record.”

In another passage, drummer Chris Frantz revealed that he had a religious experience of sorts during the show, feeling an energy pass through himself, his bandmates, and the audience. Frantz states, “That is what happened to us onstage every night, and from my seat behind the drums, I recognized that this was happening to the audience, too. Joy was visible in front of me and all around me every night.”

A24 will rerelease the Stop Making Sense film in theaters at some point in August, but an exact release date has not been specified. The film is considered by many to be one of the best music documentaries of all time, and was directed by Jonathan Demme.